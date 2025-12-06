These teams will play in Arlington during the 2026 World Cup

Soccer fans, let the anticipation commence.

FIFA unveiled the locations and times for the group stage matches in the 2026 World Cup Saturday. AT&T Stadium, which will be renamed Dallas Stadium during the events, will host five group stage matches in June.

Reigning world champion Argentina will play twice in Arlington during the group stages.

Manolo Zubiria, FIFA’s chief tournament officer, said the organizers focused on player and team recovery, exposure and travel when setting the schedule for the World Cup, the largest contest in the tournament’s almost 100-year history.

The final playoff games to determine an opponent in Group F will be played in March.

Here are the matchups:

Match one:

Netherlands vs. Japan

June 14 at 3 p.m.

Group F

Match two:

England vs. Croatia

June 17 at 3 p.m.

Group L

Match three:

Argentina vs. Austria

June 22 at noon

Group J

Match four:

Japan vs. Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania

June 25 at 6 p.m.

Group F

Match five:

Jordan vs. Argentina

June 27 at 9 p.m.

Group J

Chris Moss is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@fortworthreport.org.

At the Arlington Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

