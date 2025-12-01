TikTok user arrested for alleged bomb threats in Fort Worth

A TikTok user was arrested last week after a video circulated online in which he allegedly suggested building "a bomb to explode in the Fort Worth area," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Mohammad Alokozay was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Nov. 25 and is facing one charge of making a terroristic threat. He was denied bail, according to court records.

In a post on X, DHS said Alokozay entered the country through a Biden administration program called Operation Allies Welcome. The program resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the U.S. withdrawal from the country, including those who helped the U.S. military.

WE WON’T LET TERRORISTS LIVE ON OUR SOIL.



Another Afghan “refugee” was arrested just 24 hours prior to the barbaric attack that killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom in DC.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay came to the United States as a part of Operation Allies Welcome. He was arrested on… https://t.co/mqnvaxuZaG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 29, 2025

DHS alleged that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspect in the Nov. 27 shooting in Washington, D.C., entered the U.S. through the same program. He reportedly worked with the CIA on a counterterrorism unit.

It's not clear if Alokozay was among those who qualified for relocation after helping the military in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.