TikTok user arrested for alleged bomb threats in Fort Worth

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 1, 2025 at 9:37 AM CST
Fort Worth police vehicles close a street near downtown Fort Worth in July 2024.
Camilo Diaz
/
Fort Worth Report
Fort Worth police vehicles posted near downtown Fort Worth.

A TikTok user was arrested last week after a video circulated online in which he allegedly suggested building "a bomb to explode in the Fort Worth area," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Mohammad Alokozay was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Nov. 25 and is facing one charge of making a terroristic threat. He was denied bail, according to court records.

In a post on X, DHS said Alokozay entered the country through a Biden administration program called Operation Allies Welcome. The program resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the U.S. withdrawal from the country, including those who helped the U.S. military.

DHS alleged that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspect in the Nov. 27 shooting in Washington, D.C., entered the U.S. through the same program. He reportedly worked with the CIA on a counterterrorism unit.

It's not clear if Alokozay was among those who qualified for relocation after helping the military in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
News AfghanistanJoe BidenTikTokTarrant CountyBorder & Immigration
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
See stories by Alexsis Jones
