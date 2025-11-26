Downtown Dallas gunman killed driver, appears to aim at officers before being shot

A man shot and killed by officers in Downtown Dallas Monday appeared to open fire at a group of people before turning his gun on police, according to body camera footage released Wednesday.

Police say 31-year-old Kedric McDonald fired multiple rounds toward a vehicle in a parking lot outside the Hyde and Seek Club on the 2000 block of Commerce Street, hitting driver Zemeid Cox, 27, and three others.

Two officers working an off-duty security detail were at the scene, as were other on-duty officers who responded to an earlier disturbance. The officers can be heard on the video repeatedly ordering McDonald to drop the weapon in the parking lot before two officers fired.

"The officers did a great job of protecting everyone and keeping everyone safe," Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said. "At any moment, anything can happen out there, and I felt like the officers did an outstanding job, being able to contain that one gunman and get everything under control."

Both Cox and McDonald were pronounced dead at the scene after officers and Dallas Fire Rescue attempted to save their lives.

The other three victims were rushed to local hospitals with injuries, and are expected to recover. No Dallas police officers were injured.

Three guns were recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.