Underground gas leak in Dallas' West End contained, repairs ongoing

An underground gas leak in Dallas’ West End that prompted evacuations, road closures and disruptions to public transit has been contained, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

DFR officials say crews, including the department’s HazMat team, were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a leak near 302 N. Market St. after reports of a strong gas odor.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a leaking “6 to 8 inch” gas main.

DFR says multiple agencies are working on the incident, including Atmos Energy and Dallas Police. Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response is also on standby.

Two residential and two commercial buildings were evacuated. All but one of those, at 1701 N. Market St., were reopened once crews were able to shut off gas to the area. DFR officials say teams are still trying to clear gas from the building's basement.

Most roads in the district were closed today but many of those have since reopened as well — aside from the streets immediately surrounding the building on Market St.

All public transit in the area has returned to normal service after delays and cancellations earlier, but Dallas Police are still urging people to avoid the area until further notice.

No word yet on what caused the gas leak, or how long repairs will take.

