Officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves 2 dead, more injured

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published November 24, 2025 at 8:47 AM CST
Two people are dead and others injured in a shooting early Monday morning that involved a police officer. It's unclear how the officer was involved, or if any victims were struck by police fire.

KERA News reached out to the Dallas Police Department for more details including how the officer was involved, but the department declined to comment further.

Police responded to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Commerce Street, near a night club around 2 a.m. Officers confronted an armed person and gunfire ensued, Dallas police said.

Two people died at the scene, while multiple others were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. DPD confirmed that no officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
