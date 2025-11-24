Officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves 2 dead, more injured

Two people are dead and others injured in a shooting early Monday morning that involved a police officer. It's unclear how the officer was involved, or if any victims were struck by police fire.

KERA News reached out to the Dallas Police Department for more details including how the officer was involved, but the department declined to comment further.

Police responded to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Commerce Street, near a night club around 2 a.m. Officers confronted an armed person and gunfire ensued, Dallas police said.

Two people died at the scene, while multiple others were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. DPD confirmed that no officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.