Traffic at North Texas airports slows as government shutdown forces flight cancelations

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:20 PM CST
The pickup outside of an arrivals gate. The evening sky is pink and purple and a car with headlights on faces the camera.
Dylan Duke
/
KERA
Traffic at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was slower than usual on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, as the FAA phased in a reduction in flights.

Traffic at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was quieter than usual Monday afternoon as airlines cancelled dozens of flights amid a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week ordered cuts at 40 of the country’s busiest airports – including DFW and Dallas Love Field – because of the ongoing federal government shutdown now in its sixth week.

The FAA’s order closed off DFW to general aviation and non-scheduled aircraft for most of Monday. Exceptions included DFW-based aircraft, emergencies, medical flights, law enforcement, firefighting or military operations.

The company FlightAware reported 107 cancellations at DFW as of 5 p.m. Monday, and 21 at Love Field.

Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were canceled Monday, according to the AP.

If the shutdown continues, flights will be reduced by 10% starting Friday. The U.S. Senate appeared ready to vote to end the shutdown Monday evening, but even after the shutdown ends, travel woes could continue just weeks before the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday.

Dylan Duke is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
