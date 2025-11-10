Traffic at North Texas airports slows as government shutdown forces flight cancelations

Traffic at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was quieter than usual Monday afternoon as airlines cancelled dozens of flights amid a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week ordered cuts at 40 of the country’s busiest airports – including DFW and Dallas Love Field – because of the ongoing federal government shutdown now in its sixth week.

The FAA’s order closed off DFW to general aviation and non-scheduled aircraft for most of Monday. Exceptions included DFW-based aircraft, emergencies, medical flights, law enforcement, firefighting or military operations.

The company FlightAware reported 107 cancellations at DFW as of 5 p.m. Monday, and 21 at Love Field.

Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were canceled Monday, according to the AP.

If the shutdown continues, flights will be reduced by 10% starting Friday. The U.S. Senate appeared ready to vote to end the shutdown Monday evening, but even after the shutdown ends, travel woes could continue just weeks before the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday.

