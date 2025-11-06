Denton man killed in shooting Friday was suspected shooter’s ex-partner

Denton police report that a 31-year-old man fatally shot on Friday was the suspected shooter’s ex-romantic partner, and officers had prior encounters with them.

Police began investigating when a woman, who the department reports is the shooter, called 911 at about 4:52 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Merlot Drive and located a bleeding man on the sidewalk outside the woman’s home.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Tuesday as Ryan Antione Dunbar. He lived at a separate address in Denton.

A medical examiner reported his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the department reports.

Investigators had not made any related arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

The department has had prior contacts with the former couple, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said, which it plans to review as part of the ongoing investigation.

None of these previous contacts with the woman have included any accusations against her of violence, Cunningham said.

Cunningham declined to provide additional details about those contacts.

