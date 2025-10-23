North Texas Palestinian rights activist arrested, loses legal status after social media posts

A North Texas Muslim activist had his legal status revoked and is facing deportation over social media posts, according to federal officials.

Ya’akub Ira Vijandre moved to the U.S. from the Philippines as a child and later received protections under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested him outside his Dallas home on Oct. 7. He’s being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility about 200 miles west of Dallas.

Supporters say Vijandre, a storyteller and activist , who often documented protests and community events , is being targeted for his pro-Palestinian work.

His friend, Mohammed Ayachi,told KERA Vijandre was simply exercising his freedom of speech.

“What the government realizes is people like Ya’akub who are the ones who are bringing those stories forward, are a danger to their agenda, and that's why they're targeting him,” Ayachi said.

“He was always very keen on building relationships with folks and helping them feel like human beings, which is very important in a time where our government consistently tries to dehumanize folks.”

In a statement to KERA, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Vijandre was “a subject of interest in the Dallas Joint Terrorism Task Force following social media posts glorifying terrorism including celebrating Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a terrorist who swore allegiance to Osama bin Laden in 2004.”

The email included a screenshot of the post. The statement also said Vijandre had overstayed his visa and was notified his DACA status was terminated on Sept. 22.

According to a statement posted online by the Muslim Legal Fund of America, which is part of Vijandre’s defense team, his DACA status isn’t set to expire until May. “ Until the termination becomes final, the government lacks the legal authority to deport or detain him.”

Attorneys with a coalition of rights groups say they are working to get Vijandre released.

Vijandre’s arrest earlier this month marks the second time a well-known Muslim community activist in Dallas was detained by immigration officials. Last month, ICE detained Marwan Marouf, alleging he had overstayed his visa and later that he supported a known terrorist group, which his attorneys deny.

Vijandre was part of the group rallying for the release of Marouf and others arrested by ICE.

“All he would do is just tell the stories and the truth will speak for itself,” Ayachi said.

Supporters have been reaching out to lawmakers, asking for support of Vijandre’s release from federal custody. “Free Ya’akub” Instagram and Go Fund Me accounts have been set up.

“I think one thing that I thought was really amazing is seeing all the people he's worked with in the past that he's built relationships with, come together to try to help him out,” Ayachi said.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .