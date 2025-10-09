Fort Worth police arrest man for his alleged involvement in nightclub shooting

Fort Worth police have arrested a man for his alleged connection in the shooting inside a nightclub last weekend, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on social media Wednesday night.

Garcia said 20-year-old Arkell Ross was taken into custody Wednesday after officers located him at a residence near 5400 Huffines Blvd, where he was found barricading himself.

Ross was charged with murder and has been transferred to Tarrant County Jail, according to court records, which also show he was previously charged with criminal trespass and engaging in organized criminal activity.

No other details are available amid the ongoing investigation, a Fort Worth Police spokesperson told KERA News Thursday.

Police said they responded to a shooting call early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, a popular area of local bars in the West 7th street area.

Officers said they found one victim dead inside nightclub Social LIV with multiple gunshot wounds and five others with gunshot injuries. The five other victims were transported or self-transported to a local hospital, police said, and are in stable condition.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website shows Patrique Allen, 31, was pronounced dead Sunday morning. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds and manner of death as a homicide.

The alleged shooters fled the scene on foot immediately after the shooting and prior to police arriving on scene. Police previously said the shooting may have been gang-related.

Allen had a prior criminal history, including an indictment on capital murder in 2019. Court records show he pleaded guilty to capital murder by terroristic threat in 2023 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Documents filed by his attorney claimed evidence showed Allen was an accomplice to the murder but was not present at the scene of the incident.

