Conservative leaders call for removal of Montrose rainbow crosswalks, days after they were reinstated

Days after the rainbow crosswalks were reinstated on a Montrose intersection, some prominent conservative voices are calling for their removal, citing federal guidelines.

In a post on X, "Libs of TikTok," a conservative right-wing account, criticized the crosswalks and tagged Governor Greg Abbott.

"This directly violates [U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy]'s orders. It must be removed immediately," the post, which has been seen by more than three million viewers on X, reads.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Governor Greg Abbott said, "Governor Abbott expects all Texas municipalities to fully comply with U.S. Department of Transportation guidance and regulations. Texans expect their tax dollars to enhance roadway safety, not advance political ideologies."

On Wednesday, after Houston Public Media first reported on pushback against the road, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure cities and counties “remove any and all political ideologies from our streets.”

“Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways,” Abbott said in a press release. “To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas. Any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

A spokesperson for TxDOT had previously told Houston Public Media to direct questions on the rainbow crosswalk to the city of Houston.

The crosswalks had initially been removed during road construction as part of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, or METRO, BOOST project, which has received federal funding. However, a spokesperson confirmed that no federal money was used for restriping the crosswalk last week and that local METRO dollars were used for that portion of the project.

State Representative Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, shared the post from Libs of TikTok, writing, "Reminder that the ‘Republican' Texas government may be the biggest funder of transgenderism in America." In September, Harrison shared a video on X showing an argument between a Texas A&M University professor and student over gender-related curricula, which incited a controversy resulting in the resignation of A&M President Mark Welsh III. Harrison’s office did not return a request for an interview.

"He's a state rep focusing on a street 200 miles away rather than focusing on what is happening to the constituents that he has a responsibility to represent," Abbie Kamin, the Houston City Council member who represents that portion of Montrose, said. "Everyone should be focused on their constituents, and the impact that the government shutdown is having and the risk that all Texans face when it comes to the disastrous cuts that are being proposed."

In July, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to governors across the country calling for the removal of political messaging and artwork from roadways.

In that letter, Duffy directed state governors to direct their departments of transportation to work in the Federal Highway Administration's Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies, or SAFE ROADS, initiative. That includes analyzing data to identify roads, including intersections, "with potential or documented safety or operational concerns that will be addressed."

Though the letter itself does not refer to rainbow crosswalks, it does refer to "distractions" on roadways. Duffy elaborated on social media at the time that “rainbow crosswalks” were considered political messaging.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” Duffy wrote in a post on X. “Political banners have no place on public roads. I’m reminding recipients of [USDOT] roadway funding that it’s limited to features advancing safety, and nothing else. It’s that simple."

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Wednesday, Oct. 8 to include an additional statement from Abbott released after publication.

