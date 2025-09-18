Plano man indicted for anti-Muslim messages, threats against Zohran Mamdani, DA says

A Plano man was indicted on 22 counts of terrorist-related hate crime charges against New York Assemblyman and Democratic candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to the district attorney in Queens, New York.

Jeremy Fistel, 44, faces four counts of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, four counts of making a terroristic threat, seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime and seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

He was indicted on those charges Sept. 4, arrested Sept. 11 in Texas and extradited to Queens on Wednesday, according to a press release from Queens DA Melinda Katz.

"Let me be very clear," Katz said, "we take threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously – and there is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse."

According to Katz, Fistel left anti-Muslim messages and threats on Mamdani's voicemail as well as written messages spanning from June through July.

Fistel could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

