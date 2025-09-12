Denton ISD puts former Newton Rayzor elementary site on the market

Denton ISD has put the former site of Newton Rayzor Elementary School on the market.

A district spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the property, located near the northeast corner of Malone Street and University Drive, is listed for sale. All of the buildings and facilities previously located there have been demolished, leaving the 18.29 acres an empty lot.

A sign on the fence facing University Drive says the Nivens Group is the seller’s agent.

The campus was replaced as part of the 2018 Denton ISD bond election, in which voters approved $750.5 million for a long list of projects, including the construction of the district’s ninth middle school and 25th elementary school. The 2018 bond also replaced Woodrow Wilson Elementary, which was renamed Nette Schultz Elementary School, and Denton High School.

Newton Rayzor opened in 1960 and received four additions and renovations over the past 64 years. It stood at the former Malone Street site for six decades.

The school moved to its present location on Fulton Street, on the site of the old Denton High School and adjacent to the new Calhoun Middle School campus.

Newton Rayzor serves students in the Denton High School zone. The campus is also an International Baccalaureate World School, meaning it operates using a rigorous curriculum that encourages students to approach education through a global perspective.

The former Calhoun Middle School campus on Congress Street is currently in use by the district. The South Building and Jones Building at the site house two district programs. The district has no plans to sell any Congress Street buildings.

