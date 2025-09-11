Lower property tax rate and preventive maintenance take priority in Denton County’s budget

Denton County commissioners approved a total budget of $452.2 million on Tuesday for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The adopted budget, which is about $35 million more than last year, is set to slightly reduce the property tax rate.

It will go into effect Oct. 1.

The Commissioners Court approved about a 1% decrease in the county property tax rate. The current rate is $0.187869 per $100 valuation, which will dip slightly to $0.185938 under the new rate.

“We are again decreasing our property tax rate this year, making the FY 2025-2026 tax rate the lowest it has been since 1986,” Commissioner Dianne Edmondson said in a news release.

Under the new rate, for a house valued at $510,263 — the average value in Denton County — the county tax bill would be about $949.

“It continues to be our mission to keep the county’s tax rate as low as possible, as we know how important it is to everyone with the higher cost of living,” Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell said in a news release. “Even though the county’s portion of the overall tax bill is only 10%, we strive to be mindful of the impact it has on [homeowners].”

Denton County officials say the new property tax rate is lower the rates in all but one of the 15 most populous Texas counties

The newly adopted budget allocates $4.7 million for preventive maintenance for county facilities, which Commissioner Kevin Falconer said helps keep tax rates low.

“This is an important component to ensuring the lifespan of our facilities makes the very best use of your tax dollars,” he said. “This proactive approach also ensures we stay ahead of issues today as we look ahead to the needs of tomorrow.”

The budget also sets aside $1.83 million for technology services to go toward software maintenance, equipment and new job positions. The budget also reserves $7.5 million for “pay-as-you-go projects” in an attempt to avoid accruing debt.

A key part of the budget, commissioners said, is investing in county staff and salaries to stay competitive and increase retention.

Denton County ranks second lowest among Texas’ 15 largest counties with 1.88 employees per capita.

According to the county, there has been a continuous decrease in the number of employees per 1,000 residents. The number has fallen from a high of 2.29 employees per 1,000 residents in 2014 to 1.92 employees per capita in 2024-25.

Having a smaller number of county employees has both pros and cons. While it can signal an efficient, cost-effective government operation, it can also make it difficult for a county to meet the needs of residents. With competitive salaries, the county aims to bring in more employees.

“Being competitive in salaries across the board, including in law enforcement and our justice system, is key to maintaining quality services from our current employees and in attracting the best and brightest for the future,” Commissioner Ryan Williams said in a news release.

The budget allots about $11.12 million for public safety, which will contribute to new positions, plans for a fire station, and food and medical supplies for the county jail.

The approximately $5.39 million set aside for judicial and legal divisions will fund new job positions, court expenses and software costs.

