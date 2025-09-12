Dallas-Fort Worth could see more harmful levels of ozone. Here’s how to minimize health risks, pollution

Dallas-Fort Worth has seen high levels of harmful air pollution this year. As exceeding measures of ozone are expected through October, the public can take action to avoid or minimize health effects.

What are orange and red levels of ozone?

From March to mid-September, North Texas had 26 days that exceeded the federal standard of 70 parts per billion of ozone, according to the latest data from the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues Ozone Action Day alerts when ozone is forecasted to exceed that limit, urging the public to minimize exposure and emissions.

Orange-level alerts forecast ozone will range between 71 and 85 parts per billion, which is considered unhealthy for children, older adults, those with lung disease and people who are active outdoors. Red-level ozone alerts range between 85 and 105 parts per billion, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.

North Texas saw smog of a red-level magnitude on July 30 and Aug. 4. Ozone alerts were issued for both days.

Ground level ozone forms when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds emitted from human and natural sources react in the presence of sunlight, according to the council of governments.

Exposure to smog can cause various health problems such as coughing, difficulty breathing, infection and damaged airways, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The gas has also been found to aggravate lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

How to minimize exposure

When ozone and other air pollutants are forecasted to be high, people are encouraged to practice the following:



Limit time outdoors.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid or minimize strenuous activities such as running.

Run your air conditioning continuously.

Ozone alerts are also issued to encourage the public and industrial sites — such as power and chemical plants to adjust their daily routines to minimize smog formation. Changes include:



Avoid idling.

Carpool.

Use public transportation.

Use low-volatile organic compound paints, cleaning products and motorized lawn equipment.

Reschedule commute times to avoid rush hour.

To sign up for Ozone Action Day alerts for Fort Worth-Dallas, visit the Air North Texas website. Air quality data and forecasts can be found on the AirNow website.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

