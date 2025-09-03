© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McKinney lowers property tax rate but increases city budget

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT
Shops and restaurants line the Historic Downtown McKinney square.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
McKinney's property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year went down. But the budget went up, including funds for an airport expansion.

McKinney's property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 is slightly lower than the current rate – but rising property values means homeowners will likely see a higher bill.

The McKinney city council voted unanimously to adopt a tax rate of about 41.2 cents per $100 of a home’s value, down from about 41.6 cents per $100 last year. Property values in McKinney went up 5%, meaning homeowners will likely pay more in taxes under the new rate.

City council member Patrick Cloutier said ahead of the vote that keeping tax rates low is a priority for McKinney.

“To me, it comes down to downward pressure on the property tax rate is so important,” he said.

 The council also voted in favor of adopting a $942 million budget that includes funds for 59 new staff roles and about $15.9 million for the city’s controversial regional airport.

Construction of the airport’s new passenger terminal broke ground in July and is expected to finish in 2027.

A North Texas environmental group called the North Texas Conservation Association recently filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to void the environmental assessment for the airport expansion.

The lawsuit is the latest controversy for the airport project, McKinney voters struck down $200 million in bond funds for expanding the city’s regional airport for commercial use in 2023. The city is still moving forward with the project using other funding, including sales tax dollars.

The city has argued the federal court where the lawsuit was filed lacks jurisdiction over the case.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsGovernment AccountabilityMcKinney
Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Related Content