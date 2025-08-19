North Texas' new Mexican consul general steps into role

North Texas’ new Mexican Consul General is prioritizing connections to the community as he steps into the role.

Luis Rodriguez Bucio took over on Aug. 1 as head of the Mexican Consulate in Dallas, which serves approximately 2.33 million Mexican nationals and their families across 82 counties in the area. He replaces Francisco de la Torre, who served as Consul General in North Texas for nine years.

Rodriguez Bucio comes to the diplomatic role from a military background: He was a commander of the Mexican National Guard under former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He said having served in military positions abroad and in Mexico helped him understand diplomacy.

“In a military career, you also have contact with people,” he said. “You have the opportunity to be in many parts of the Republic of Mexico.”

Rodriguez Bucio was appointed by progressive Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who he said has prioritized strengthening and building community relationships.

“She has the intention that the nationals in the north of Texas feel that the consulate is really an extension of her government in this part of the United States,” Rodriguez Bucio said.

He said among his top priorities are to develop relationships with other local leaders and to improve customer service. He often steps away from his desk to greet anyone in the lobby area waiting for their appointments.

“For me it's very important to receive and meet with those who are, in some way, playing the role of leaders,” he said, “but then you have to go where the communities are living.”

He traveled to Fort Worth recently to introduce himself to Mexican nationals living in the area, where his office offers a “consulate on wheels.” The mobile consulate office provides the same services as the Dallas office, such as passports, matricula consular (Mexican ID card), voting credentials to vote in Mexican elections, copies of birth certificates, educational services, dual nationality and legal services.

The Mexican Consulate is steadily busy, serving about 5,000 people or more a week. With Mexicans making up the largest migrant population not only in North Texas, but in the state, Rodriguez Bucio said his role is to continue to serve this growing population.

“The Mexican community that lives here has the desire to work with their knowledge, with their skills, to effectively contribute to this region of the United States,” he said.

Rodriguez Bucio comes into his new role as the state and federal governments are cracking down on immigration. The Trump administration made mass deportations a campaign promise and has since tightened U.S. immigration policies.

Rodriguez Bucio said his main concern is that Mexican nationals are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their legal status in the U.S.

"It is important that they are given respect for their rights, because even the one who is in this territory without a document has rights,” he said.

For Mexicans dealing with legal, immigration or family issues, his office offers a service called PALE, which is a network of lawyers that help with cases. For those who qualify for this support, it is funded by the Mexican government.

"The consulate wants to send a message to all the nationals who are in this situation, that they have the confidence to approach us and we will offer advice and support, so that they can continue in the best possible way,” he said.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .