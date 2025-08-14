Water planners reach agreement over controversial Northeast Texas reservoir project

Regional water planners in North and Northeast Texas have reached an agreement on the controversial Marvin Nichols reservoir following weeks of mediation.

The agreement pushes back the proposed reservoir’s completion by 20 years to 2070. It also calls for an independent study on the benefits and impacts of the project that would supply water to millions of North Texans.

The reservoir project proposes to flood more than 100 square miles of land in Red River, Franklin and Titus counties, which local landowners say will irreparably harm their communities.

“While we are relieved that the timeline has once again been pushed back, mitigating the immediate threat of the reservoir, we remain deeply concerned that this destructive project continues to be considered as an option for Region C,” Preserve Northeast Texas, an advocacy group representing rural landowners, said in a statement.

The group is also calling for the proposed independent study to be conducted “with the utmost rigor and impartiality, ensuring that all potential consequences are evaluated.”

The agreement also considers the existing Toledo Bend reservoir bordering East Texas and Louisiana as another option alongside Marvin Nichols and directs Region C to pursue a study comparing the two sources.

The Northeast Texas water planning board ratified the agreement on Aug. 13. It’s now pending ratification by the North Texas board.

Mediation talks began between Region C, representing North Texas, and Region D in Northeast Texas in June after the Texas Water Development Board declared a conflict between the two groups' 50-year water plans. Region C's plan included the reservoir as a recommended source of water; Region D's plan states that it "should not be included as a water management strategy" in any regional or state water plan.

During an interview with KERA in April, Region C chair Dan Buhman said the Marvin Nichols reservoir is needed to meet the rapidly growing North Texas region’s water supply needs.

“More than 25 reservoirs have already been developed to supply water for Region C and if it wasn't for those reservoirs, our region would not be what it is today,” Buhman said. “We want people to understand that they're a necessary component, but we're also trying really hard to understand the viewpoint of the people that it's going to impact.”

Preserve Northeast Texas emphasized that impact in their statement this week.

“Northeast Texas families have lived for decades under the constant threat of having their land and way of life destroyed,” read the statement. “We will continue to monitor this process closely to help ensure that the voices of those directly impacted are heard and respected.”

KERA reached out to a spokesperson for Region C on the mediation agreement and will update this story with additional details.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .