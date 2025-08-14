Dallas City Council approves West Oak Cliff rezoning plan over residents' concerns

Despite opposition from residents, the Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved a controversial plan to rezone the Hampton-Clarendon Corridor in West Oak Cliff.

The rezoning, part of the larger West Oak Cliff Area Plan adopted in 2022, aims to increase walkability and housing density in the 35-acre area dotted with auto shops and single-family homes.

The plan prohibits new drive-through businesses, encourages mixed-use development along the corridor, and allows for small multi-family developments.

"For years we've heard from the community that they want safer streets, fewer vacant lots and more small businesses," District 1 council member Chad West, who represents West Oak Cliff, said. "Moving forward with this rezoning ... will do just that."

A city document said the plan will transform the area into a “vibrant walkable mixed-use district.” The bulk of the corridor is retail and service businesses, according to a city report, but about 20% is vacant lots.

Community members have repeatedly expressed concern the redevelopment will displace longtime businesses and residents in the majority Hispanic neighborhood.

"I'm ultimately asking you to vote no in recognition of the divided community and also in response to the failed process that did not simultaneously work to create anti-displacement tools as outlined in the WOCAP document," said Yolanda Alameda.

She was referring to one of the recommendations outlined in the full WOCAP to protect existing neighborhoods. Along with Alameda, dozens of members La Alianza, a coalition of small businesses located in West Oak Cliff, attended the council meeting to speak out against some elements of the rezoning plan.

In a press release sent to council members prior to the meeting, the group outlined specific asks such as an anti-displacement task force.

The group also requested the council reduce the height requirement on new buildings to 45 feet, which the group said would prevent buildings from towering over neighborhood homes, and maintain the current proposal for shopfront overlays.

"Many residents communicated that they didn't want to see tall, towering expensive luxury townhomes in the area," said Albert Mata. "I would ask that this body be as restrictive as possible."

Council member West included both zoning measures in the final version of the plan. The measures did not include residents' ask for the creation of a community task force to protect businesses and homes from displacement.

Dallas officials were up against a Sept. 1 date when a new state housing law takes effect that will limit how much control the city has over developments. Senate Bill 840 gives developers more leeway to convert retail spaces into housing.

Council member Lorie Blair said the law, which only applies to cities of more than 150,000 residents in counties with more than 300,000 residents, is adding a "hinderance" to the city's process.

"It's challenging," she said. "It's looking to put in things that our residents have no idea what's going to happen."

The rezoning plan pre-emptively places more restrictions on development than would be allowed under the new law. West said the council had two options — allow SB840 to take zoning "out of our control," or move forward with the recommended rezoning plan.

"This zoning will continue to allow a mix of uses including the auto shops that we all love, the restaurants and the housing," he said.

Wednesday’s vote had been postponed after a contentious city council meeting in June. The plan passed by a vote of 12 to 3, with some council members echoing residents' concerns of displacement and gentrification.

"Neighborhoods, in my position here, are paramount," said council member William Roth. "They deserve priority. Neighbors need to be protected."

West said gentrification is already happening across Dallas, but he called the rezoning plan an attempt to preserve the businesses in the Hampton-Clarendon Corridor.

"I don't want to be on record saying this will solve every gentrification problem along this corridor because I don't think it will," he said, "but I think it does the best job it can given the tools we have."

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .