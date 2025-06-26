Dallas City Council postpones vote on controversial Hampton Clarendon rezoning plan

The Dallas City Council has postponed a vote on a controversial plan to rezone the Hampton Clarendon Corridor until August.

More than 50 people showed up to City Hall Wednesday for the public hearing on the plan, which would prohibit new drive-through businesses, encourage mixed-use development along the corridor, and allow for small multi-family developments.

Of the 31 people who signed up to speak, only a few spoke in favor of the plan. The majority of the opposition represented homeowners and business owners in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood who say rezoning would lead to gentrification and displacement.

Several speakers wore shirts that read Oak Cliff no se vende, se defiende — which translates to Oak Cliff is not for sale, it’s defended.

“I'm here representing loved ones who were unable to make it due to work and other issues, both families and neighbors,” said Ramon Mejia.

He said things as they are now are challenging, as his parents work over 40 hours a week struggling to make ends meet.

“Now imagine a developer who is looking to make profit from the same community, a community that has been disinvested from and ignored for decades by landlords, investors, including the city of Dallas, but never forgotten by its longtime residents,” Mejia said.

According to staff, the city sent out 814 notices about the proposed rezoning to property owners within 500 feet of the area. The city received 27 replies in favor and 88 in opposition.

The rezoning is part of the larger West Oak Cliff Area Plan passed in 2022 focused on quality of life, walkability and housing and retail affordability. District 1 City Council member Chad West, who represents West Oak Cliff, told KERA WOCAP evolved from surveys and comments from thousands of residents.

“My job as Councilmember is to listen to the neighbors who actually live by Hampton-Clarendon, and they have told me through WOCAP and neighborhood association letters that something needs to be done in this corridor,” West said.

Priscilla Rice Christine Hopkins asked city council members if they were doing going to listen to the predominantly Hispanic community, who has voiced opposition.

Many of the attendees expressed frustration that city staff were “tone deaf” to their concerns.

“I guess the question is, is the City going to listen to the majority opinion in Clarendon and Hampton, or because the majority opinions consists of Hispanic property owners and Hispanic business owners, are their opinions going to be ignored?” said Christine Hopkins. “Our message is no rezoning.”

Temple Anderson, who lives a mile from the Hampton Clarendon corridor, said the city has listened and incorporated feedback from residents about the process, including language regarding automotive oriented businesses and building height being lowered.

“No plan is perfect, but what's been brought to you today is a good balanced plan for this corridor,” Anderson said.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .