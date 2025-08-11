One person injured in Collin College shooting, police say

One person was shot and injured by another student on the Collin College campus Sunday evening, police said.

Plano police responded to a shooting at the Collin College Student Housing complex in the 5800 block of Jupiter Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-threatening life injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old Courtney Jacob Johnson, and the unidentified male victim in the student housing parking lot, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

A Collin College officer on patrol said they witnessed Johnson flee the scene and enter an apartment within the same complex.

The individual living in the apartment Johnson entered was someone who knew both Johnson and the victim, but was not involved in the incident, according to police.

In response, Collin College locked down the campus until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Plano police say Johnson exited the apartment unit around 8:55 p.m., where they arrested him.

Both Johnson and the victim are registered students at the college for the upcoming Fall semester and are residents of the student housing complex.

Johnson was booked into the Collin County Jail Monday and faces charges of assault causing bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. His bond is set for $505,000.

Police said the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.