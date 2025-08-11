© 2025 KERA News
Colin Allred stopping in Denton Tuesday on his second U.S. Senate campaign trail

KERA | By Denton Record-Chronicle
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:39 AM CDT
Colin Allred is vying for U.S. Senate to unseat Ted Cruz.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Colin Allred is vying for U.S. Senate to unseat Ted Cruz.

U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred will make a stop in Denton on his Unrig Texas town hall tour on Tuesday.

Hosted at Andersons Eatery and Distillery, Allred's event will be focused on "rooting out corruption and unrigging the economy so it favors hardworking Texans — not the rich and powerful," according to the campaign.

Democrat Allred launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate in July, taking another run at the upper chamber after failing to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last year. Dallas-based Allred previously represented Texas' District 32 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Allred's town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. A manager at Andersons said RSVPs aren't necessary.

For more information, follow the event's page created by Allred's campaign team: mobilize.us/mobilize/event/825545.
