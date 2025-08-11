Colin Allred stopping in Denton Tuesday on his second U.S. Senate campaign trail

U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred will make a stop in Denton on his Unrig Texas town hall tour on Tuesday.

Hosted at Andersons Eatery and Distillery, Allred's event will be focused on "rooting out corruption and unrigging the economy so it favors hardworking Texans — not the rich and powerful," according to the campaign.

Democrat Allred launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate in July, taking another run at the upper chamber after failing to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last year. Dallas-based Allred previously represented Texas' District 32 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Allred's town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. A manager at Andersons said RSVPs aren't necessary.

For more information, follow the event's page created by Allred's campaign team: mobilize.us/mobilize/event/825545.