H-E-B plans second Denton grocery at University and Bonnie Brae, on land it bought a decade ago

Texas grocery company H-E-B is planning not one but two stores for Denton.

The San Antonio-based company has started the permit process with the city to build a second store, currently dubbed “Denton #2,” at the northeast corner of University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street, Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B and Central Market, said in a Tuesday evening message to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Construction on the 119,000-square-foot store is set to begin in spring 2026.

“H-E-B is excited to serve even more residents of Denton and surrounding towns with a second store located at University and Bonnie Brae,” Jackson wrote. “We look forward to sharing more construction details after the first of the year.”

H-E-B purchased the property just off University Drive in 2015, but for years it had no immediate plans to build there. Torchy’s Tacos and a shopping strip currently sit at the busy corner next to Rayzor Ranch Marketplace.

In March, H-E-B announced plans to open its first grocery in Denton on a 20-acre site at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns,” Jackson said a news release in March.

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth called H-E-B a valued partner in the community and said the city is delighted to share the news of a second location in Denton.

“This is a significant investment in our economy and clearly demonstrates how our continued growth is spurring new development opportunities, particularly with the ongoing transformation of Rayzor Ranch,” Hudspeth said in a Tuesday night message. “The announcement is welcomed news for our residents, bringing more convenience and choice.”

In March, H-E-B indicated that the purchase of the 20-acre site off Robson Ranch Road hadn’t been finalized yet.

Jackson confirmed Tuesday night that the first H-E-B location in Denton has also been finalized.