Woman fatally shot by Lewisville officers after high-speed chase

Lewisville officers shot and killed a 43-year-old woman early Thursday following a high-speed chase, according to a press release.

Shortly after midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because police suspected the driver had a felony warrant issued by another agency.

The officer contacted the driver — who was the sole occupant — confirmed her identity and was awaiting confirmation on the outstanding warrant.

While the officer was waiting, the release states, the driver left the traffic stop at a high speed.

The officer pursued her and was eventually joined by other officers in the chase through multiple jurisdictions.

During the pursuit, the press release says, the driver caused a collision with a Lewisville patrol vehicle. The officer in that collision was not injured.

Eventually, the pursuit ended in a commercial parking lot in the 2200 block of the southbound Interstate 35E service road in Lewisville.

When officers attempted to arrest her, the police said, the driver pulled out a handgun and did not comply with officers’ multiple commands to drop the weapon.

Lewisville officers then fired gunshots and struck the woman.

The department said officers attempted lifesaving measures and immediately called for paramedics.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she died at about 1:16 a.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 43-year-old Joanna Rebecca Rogers.

No other injuries — either to citizens or officers — were reported.

Officers later recovered a handgun from the woman’s vehicle, according to the press release.

All four of the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

The Lewisville Police Department said it will conduct an internal affairs investigation into the incident to determine whether officers adhered to department and city policies.

The department also requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers conduct an independent and concurrent criminal investigation.

