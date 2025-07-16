SH 114 shut down after another deadly crash

Westbound Highway 114 near Davis Boulevard is shut down because of a deadly accident.

Police said a large truck hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side around 4:30 a.m. The driver was killed.

I’ve been watching the live feed in the studio of this terrible crash in Tarrant County!



One person is dead, and a major roadway is shut down after a crash in the Westlake/Trophy Club area on this morning.



Drivers should expect the roadway to remain closed through the morning commute.