SH 114 shut down after another deadly crash
Westbound Highway 114 near Davis Boulevard is shut down because of a deadly accident.
Police said a large truck hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side around 4:30 a.m. The driver was killed.
I've been watching the live feed in the studio of this terrible crash in Tarrant County!
One person is dead, and a major roadway is shut down after a crash in the Westlake/Trophy Club area on this morning.
Drivers should expect the roadway to remain closed through the morning commute.
Wednesday Traffic Alert 🚨 114 WB closed at Davis Blvd. Fatal accident. Estimated time of clearing- 10:30 a.m.