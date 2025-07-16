© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SH 114 shut down after another deadly crash

KERA | By KERA News
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:43 AM CDT
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Westbound Highway 114 near Davis Boulevard is shut down because of a deadly accident.

Police said a large truck hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side around 4:30 a.m. The driver was killed.

Drivers should expect the roadway to remain closed through the morning commute.
Tags
News Tarrant Countycar crash
KERA News
See stories by KERA News