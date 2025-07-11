Former Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes remembered for his long dedication to public service

Gary Fickes, one of the longest-serving members on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, has died. He was 75.

County Judge Tim O'Hare praised Fickes on X as a "true public servant."

"Christen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes," O'Hare said. "Gary was a true public servant whose long and respected career left a lasting impact on the people of North Texas. His dedication to community service was unmatched."

Fickes had announced his retirement from commissioners court in April 2023.

“At the end of my term, I will have served eighteen years as the Commissioner in Precinct 3. This has been the most incredible and rewarding job of my life,” Fickes said in 2023.

Fickes also served 10 years as mayor of Southlake and chairman of the planning and zoning commission.

Roanoke Mayor Carl "Scooter" Gierisch said in a Facebook post that Fickes' leadership was matched by his kindness and generosity.

“Whether in the boardroom, at a city event, or among friends, he was known for his warmth, wisdom, and willingness to lend a helping hand.”

Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Rick Barnes said he first met Fickes while he was on the Keller City Council.

“Gary lived a great life as a true Texan, a fixture in local politics, a friend and mentor to many, and just an overall great man,” Barnes said. “Our prayers and blessings are with the entire Fickes family.”

Precinct 4 Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez praised the work of his former colleague.

“He was not only an incredible Commissioner, but also a wonderful friend, mentor, and family man,” Ramirez said in a Facebook post . “We are all better for having known Gary. We are praying for comfort for his family and loved ones during this time, and we know that he is now at peace with the Lord.”

County Commissioner Matt Krause, who took over the Precinct 3 seat, said “more than anything, he was a good and trusted friend."

“He was a self-less public servant and a tireless worker for his constituents,” Krause said in a post on X . "I will miss our conversations on the greatness of Tarrant County and how to improve on it.”

Fickes was known for his focus on health issues, transportation and infrastructure. He held an annual prostate cancer screening event and was the host of the annual Tarrant Transportation Summit .

“He led on efforts to bring a regional and holistic approach to infrastructure in Tarrant County and beyond,” Krause said in his post.

Fickes was born in Houston and graduated from Sam Houston State University, located right outside of the city, in 1972. He moved to the Fort Worth area in 1978 and got his start in public service as chairman of the Southlake Planning and Zoning Commission before serving as mayor from 1986 to 1996. Fickes, a Republican, served as Tarrant County commissioner from 2007 to 2024, representing Precinct 3.

During that time he also served as a member of the Regional Transportation Council of the North Central Texas Council of Governments and became chairman from 2018 to 2019, according to a NCTCOG press release .

Before he retired, Tarrant County renamed its Northeast courthouse to the Gary Fickes Northeast Courthouse. The Leadership in Mobility award given out by the Tarrant Transportation Summit also had its name changed in 2024 to the Gary Fickes Leadership Award in his honor.

This story contains information from the KERA archives.

Dylan Duke is KERA's summer 2025 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.