See aerial photos of the flooding aftermath in Kerr County

KUT 90.5
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:45 PM CDT
Damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
Damage in Kerr County on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Catastrophic flooding hit the Texas Hill County on July 4 when Kerrville received 10 to 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within 45 minutes, according to state officials, and dozens of people have died.

Below, aerial photos from July 5 provided by Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. show some of the widespread destruction. While search and recovery efforts continue, debris cleanup has also begun.

» MORE: How to help people affected by the floods, and how to find help

/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/ Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
/
Courtesy Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.
