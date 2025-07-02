Woman arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man at the The Shops at RedBird

One man is dead after another person opened fire at The Shops at RedBird Tuesday afternoon, according to Dallas police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the 3600 block of West Camp Wisdom Road around 4 p.m., where officers 53-year-old Jaime Rokkett shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The alleged shooter, 43-year-old Rashonda Lowe, has since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Surveillance footage showed Lowe arriving at the mall at 2:35 p.m. before entering Cookies N' Smoothies, where Rokkett worked, according to the arrest affidavit.

The two were talking for about an hour before arrest records say Lowe pulled out the weapon.

Witnesses said Lowe and Rokkett appeared to be arguing when she pulled out a handgun and shot Rokkett multiple times in the chest, head and legs before jumping over the counter and firing several more times "at close range" and fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Rokkett's wife, who was not named in the affidavit, told detectives Lowe had been harassing her husband "for a while" and indicated there was a restraining order against her.

Lowe turned herself into Arlington Police, where she told them there had been a "domestic situation with her ex." Police say Lowe made a hand gesture indicating she had shot someone and left the gun at the scene. She declined to be interviewed once she was transported to Dallas County Jail around 11 p.m., the affidavit says.

Lowe was charged with murder and is currently in Dallas County Jail, according to jail records. A bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Long, general manager of RedBird, said in an email to KERA the shooting was "an isolated, targeted event" and the two people involved knew each other beforehand.

"It could have happened anywhere," Long said. "We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and support their efforts to bring clarity and justice to this tragic occurrence."

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

