Dallas Christian institute responds after Minnesota shooting suspect ID'd as former student

A private Bible college in Dallas is speaking out after learning that Vance Luther Boelter — the 44-year-old man accused in a series of politically-motivated shootings in Minnesota — briefly attended their program over two decades ago.

Christ For The Nations Institute (CFNI), a charismatic Christian school in southern Dallas, confirmed in a public statement that Boelter was enrolled from September 2000 to May 2001. The school says it had no further contact with him after that time and strongly condemned the violence he is accused of committing.

“We are deeply grieved by the tragic events in Minnesota and our prayers are with the victims and their families,” CFNI said in a press release. “While we cannot control the actions of former students, we stand firmly against any form of violence or hatred.”

Boelter was arrested last week following the fatal shooting of Minnesota state Sen. Melissa Wiklund, and the wounding of two other legislators — Senate President Bobby Joe Champion and Majority Leader Erin Murphy. Authorities say the attacks were politically motivated and targeted progressive lawmakers.

According to reporting from NPR, Boelter was obsessed with law enforcement and held a fixation on becoming a security officer, despite having no formal training in the field. He had recently worked in food service and lived in relative obscurity before the shootings.

Police have since found a hit list that reportedly included the names of Texas Democrats Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Rep. Greg Casar of Austin, both of whom are outspoken on civil rights and progressive causes. It is unclear whether Boelter ever acted on plans to travel to Texas.

The San Antonio Express-News reported yesterday that Congressman Joaquin Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, was also named in Boelter’s writings. That’s according to his communications director, Katherine Schneider.

CFNI, which was founded in 1970, is known for training missionaries and worship leaders in Pentecostal traditions. The school emphasized that Boelter’s actions are in no way representative of their mission or values.

“We denounce all acts of political violence and remain committed to equipping students with compassion, peace, and integrity,” the school stated.

Boelter is currently in custody in Minnesota and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. A mental health evaluation has been ordered, and investigators continue to examine his online activity and writings for more insight into what led to the attack.

Authorities say there is no evidence of a broader conspiracy, but the incident has raised alarms about lone-actor violence and the role of extremist ideology.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

