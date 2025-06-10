Coming to Dallas County soon? M14 and M16 rifles — and an armored personnel carrier

Dallas County commissioners have authorized Sheriff Marian Brown to request more than 30 rifles, an armored personnel carrier and tactical gear at a special called meeting this week.

It's unclear whether any specific event or protest prompted the special session request. It made even as unrest in Los Angles led to a large deployment of California National Guard troops and the mobilization of active-duty Marines.

The equipment must be used to support public safety, including emergency response, disaster preparedness, and counter-terrorism efforts. It supports the State Plan of Operation between Texas and the county. The plan prepares the state for a variety of manmade and natural disasters.

The Department of Defense's Law Enforcement Support Office Program gives agencies access to the surplus weapons and equipment at no cost to local government.

The initiative, managed by the military department Defense Logistics Agency, requires law enforcement compliance with federal rules, including maintaining inventory control, proper use, annual training. Equipment is not allowed to be sold or transferred.

While commissioners approved making the request at the special meeting on Monday, County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said he was concerned about how an armored personnel carrier might be used.

"What we know around the United States is that when people have an armored personnel carrier, they want to — and end up using — their armored personnel carriers,"

And, Jenkins added, "they tend to deploy it in certain neighborhoods."

"...I'm not saying there couldn't be a scenario like a sniper and a mass casualty event where that is needed" Jenkins said. "But that would be few and far between — and probably there's a lot of danger around doing that."

Brown requested 23 M14s, nine M16s and conversion kits and one personnel carrier.

The M14 rifle was standard-issue for the U.S. Army, and later the Marine Corps, from the late 1950s and into the 1960s. It saw combat service in the early years of the Vietnam war, before it was replaced by the M16 rifle. assault rifle. The M14 uses a 7.62 mm cartridge that is a larger caliber than the 5.56 round used by the M16 and has a longer range. Variants of the M14 are used as sniper rifles by some law enforcement agencies.

The M16 and its variants are still in widespread use by U.S. armed forces, as well as by law enforcement agencies.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

