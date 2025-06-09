Severe storms hit North Texas, leaving thousands without power and raising flooding concerns

Severe storms swept through North Texas over the weekend, leaving over 47,000 residents without power and raising concerns about flash flooding. The storms, which began overnight, initially knocked out power to more than 90,000 customers, with outages peaking early Monday morning. Dallas and Tarrant counties were among the hardest hit, with thousands of customers still without power by the morning.

The storms brought winds gusting over 65 mmph and heavy rainfall, averaging 1 to 3 inches across the region. The highest recorded wind gusts reached 76 mph in southeastern Grayson County, while Lancaster and Paris saw more than 3 inches of rain. With these intense conditions, several counties were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood advisories, with lingering flooding threats expected to last into the morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the crisis by activating state emergency resources. These included rescue teams to assist stranded drivers, road-clearing saw crews, and teams dedicated to supporting agricultural recovery in the wake of potential crop and livestock damage.

As the storm system moves on, North Texas residents can expect more unsettled weather. Forecasters predict a daily chance of storms through the week, with additional severe weather possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Localized flooding remains a concern in areas already impacted by the heavy rain.

The forecast also calls for cooler temperatures, with highs peaking in the mid-80s throughout the week. Monday night into Tuesday morning may bring more scattered storms, along with the possibility of large hail and gusty winds.

To stay informed about weather conditions and emergency response resources, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

