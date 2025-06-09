New study finds more men die from broken heart syndrome than women

Not-so-good news for men in a new study of broken heart syndrome. It’s a sudden or dramatic weakening of the heart brought on by emotional or physical stress.

No one’s quite sure why this happens, but it does more to women than men.

However, the study also found men die from broken heart syndrome at twice the rate of women.

KERA’s Sam Baker discussed this with Dr. Sreenivas Gudimetla, a cardiologist with Texas Health Fort Worth.

Dr. Gudimetla: It is believed that in men more physical stressors may be the trigger or other illnesses such as they're having such as a stroke or some sort of other acute illness.

And it's believed that this seems to be more the case in men than women. And they offer that as an explanation as to why they have a higher mortality rate in men.

Baker: Seems odd, though, because women are certainly susceptible to heart problems, and it's a major cause of death for women.

It's the number one cause of death in women.

There are several proposed mechanisms as to why it is in men, including the fact that it's triggered more by physical activity or other acute illnesses in men as opposed to emotional stress in women.

It is believed that men have less social support to help them manage stress, and that could also impact on their recovery, and that can also impact their mortality.

There can also be serious complications from broken heart syndrome.

Complications from this condition include what's called cardiogenic shock. When the heart is weakened, it's not able to generate a strong enough heartbeat to maintain an adequate blood pressure. That occurred in a little over six and a half percent of patients in this particular study population.

A very common complication we see with this condition is atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat. It’s caused by a sort of disorganized conduction in the top of the heart, which causes your heart to beat very irregularly.

A small percentage have cardiac arrest, and congestive heart failure occurs in about a third of patients with this condition, and strokes occur in a little over 5% of patients with this condition.

Is there anything men can do to prevent the onset of broken heart syndrome?

Yes, I think the most important thing is lifestyle factors. And we have to be aware and taking steps to protect your heart.

For instance, exercising regularly. We typically recommend 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise, meaning that during the activity, you're getting a workout, but you're able to complete a sentence without having to stop to breathe.

Also, it's important to practice mindfulness and relaxation, and even five minutes of mindfulness can lower blood pressure and perhaps improve cardiac function.

Eat a heart-healthy diet. Focus on fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy polyunsaturated fats such as olive oil and a handful of nuts a day. Also, try to avoid processed foods, excess sugar, and trans fats.

Prioritize sleep. Aim for approximately eight hours a night of quality sleep. Poor sleep does increase the level of stress hormones and certainly raises the risk of not only cardiovascular disease but broken heart syndrome as well.

Also, it's important to have a good social support system. And spending time with loved ones, perhaps joining a community group, maybe talk to a therapist if needed, and identify and reduce chronic stressors from work, finances, and relationships, as well as engaging in hobbies and relaxation to counteract stress.

So, really several lifestyle choices are recommended in order to reduce the risk of this happening.

