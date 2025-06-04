© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Toll rates set to rise in North Texas starting July 1

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published June 4, 2025 at 8:10 AM CDT
A sign on a toll road in Austin.
Shelby Knowles
/
The Texas Tribune
A sign on a toll road in Austin.

Drivers using North Texas toll roads will soon see a modest increase in rates, as part of a scheduled adjustment by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA).

Beginning July 1, the cost per mile for drivers with a TollTag will increase from 21 cents to 22 cents. Those without a TollTag—using the ZipCash system—will continue to pay about twice that rate. The NTTA updates toll prices every two years under a policy designed to keep pace with financial and infrastructure demands.

Officials say the revenue from this rate change will support the agency’s Five-Year Capital Plan, which includes major improvements to roadways like the Dallas North Tollway and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. It will also help cover debt service on approximately $8.8 billion in toll-related bonds.

The NTTA operates a network of eight tollways across the region, including the President George Bush Turnpike and Sam Rayburn Tollway. With more than a million residents living near these high-traffic corridors, the agency says ongoing investment is essential to keeping the system functional and safe.

New toll signs reflecting the rate increase are expected to go up by early July. NTTA continues to recommend that drivers sign up for a TollTag to avoid higher ZipCash fees—TollTags are free and don’t require a monthly charge.

Transportation & Aviation NTTA toll roads
Katherine Hobbs
Born in London, Morning Producer and Podcast Host Katherine Hobbs has lived across the U.S. since 2001. Prior to joining KERA, she produced three podcasts for WJCT Public Media and Florida Public Media and wrote for Jacksonville Magazine, Autism Parenting Magazine and EU Jacksonville, among others. Katherine is thrilled to return to Texas after briefly living in Austin to share the stories that impact our North Texas community. When she’s not working, Katherine can be found admiring public libraries and visiting penguin colonies around the world.
