Tarrant County had noncompliant jail death investigations. Now it's handling a Dallas County case

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into a recent death at the Dallas County jail.

More than two dozen deaths in the Tarrant County Jail were not independently investigated — as required. But the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office was picked to investigate the Dallas jail death.

It's unclear why the Texas Commission on Jail Standards picked Tarrant County to handle the Dallas investigation.

The state agency requires inmate deaths to be reported.

Independent investigations are also required.

A death in a Texas jail must be investigated by a separate law enforcement agency, per the Sandra Bland Act.

At least 25 of more than 70 deaths since 2017 in the Tarrant County Jail were reviewed by the Fort Worth Police Department — but an independent investigation was not conducted, according to KERA and The Fort Worth Report.

Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia heads the county's criminal justice advisory board.

"In my opinion it doesn't make any sense," she said. "But then again as an extension of the state government, I have to follow orders."

She said neither North Texas jail is perfect, but does not know why Tarrant County was appointed.

"We both have some challenges within both organizations," she said. "I find it incredible that this is mandated," she said. "But hey, we'll work together and we will identify the issues that Jail Standards wants to know."

Dallas County jail has also reported more than 70 in-custody deaths since 2017.

Andra Adkins's died in March at Parkland Hospital hours after arriving at the Dallas jail.

The medical examiner did not perform a full autopsy, citing several existing medical conditions, according to a state report.

Deaths that happen while in jail custody must be reported to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

State officials have not yet explained why Tarrant County was chosen.

Michael Gravitt, the state jail standards inspector assigned to Dallas County's annual conditions inspection, formerly worked for the Tarrant County Sherriff's Office.

Shannon Herklotz, the Dallas County Jail's former administrator, accepted the same position in Tarrant County in January.

Herklotz had previously worked for the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for more than two decades.

Chief Deputy Shane Sowell was named Dallas County's new jail administrator shortly before Adkins's death.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

