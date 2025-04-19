Hundreds protest Trump administration’s ‘authoritarian policies’ in downtown Fort Worth

Danielle Bailey wants her 8-year-old and 12-year-old children to know they have a voice.

That’s why the Fort Worth resident brought them Saturday to Burk Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth, joining hundreds in protest of “authoritarian policies undermining democratic institutions.”

It’s not her kids’ first time attending a protest, she said. The family joined more than a hundred demonstrators at La Gran Plaza in February to protest federal immigration policy changes. As Latino kids, “they are scared about what their futures are going to look like,” Bailey, 38, said.

“I want my kids to see that it matters and that, even if they’re young, they have a voice. And that it’s our responsibility as citizens to say something when you see something that is unjust or corrupt, because it’s your right,” Bailey said. “Use that.”

The demonstration was part of the nationwide 50501 movement, a grassroots group that has organized mass protests across the country against President Donald Trump’s administration and policies. The group, which is named for 50 protests happening in 50 states in one day, widely refers to its demonstrations as “Hands Off!” protests.

The Fort Worth protest was one of several in North Texas on Saturday, including one in Arlington, one in Dallas and another in McKinney.

Fort Worth organizers said their demonstration was in response to the Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education and threats to public school funding as well as a desire to protect civil rights and services.

The Rev. Kyle Powell, a minister at University Christian Church in Fort Worth, said the protest he helped organize was also about helping people find community and identify “real and tangible” ways to make a difference locally.

“There are people in our communities that are being either marginalized or outright attacked right now,” Powell, 34, said. “We want to show folks here in Tarrant County, specifically here in Fort Worth, that there are other people here who care about their fellow Texans, about their fellow Americans, and about their fellow people.”

Sabrina Ball, a founding member of the Fort Worth chapter of Indivisible, a national political activism movement, said it was important that the demonstration offered resources and gave steps for individuals to take beyond the actual demonstration. Ball, a mother of two teenagers, has been involved in protests across Tarrant County.

“I’ve noticed that we’re getting into this habit of just protesting, and it’s easy for the administration, people in charge, to just turn it off and turn a blind eye,” Ball, 47, said. “I get the question all the time, ‘What do I do next?’”

In addition to helping people register to vote in the May 3 election, organizers encouraged attendees to get involved with a civic organization that resonates with them and the issues they care about. They also encouraged participants to speak at public meetings, such as school board and City Council meetings, to put pressure on elected officials and continue advocating for local change.

Powell said it was particularly important to him as a white man to take a stand against what he sees as an uptick in Christian nationalism. He noted that, historically, mass protests about civil rights issues have been organized by Black women and communities of color.

“What we haven’t seen as much or as often are white ministers, white pastors, white Christians standing up in real and meaningful ways,” Powell said.

It was intentional that Saturday’s group was made up predominantly of white people, he said, adding that many people of color didn’t feel safe coming to a protest in Fort Worth, the nation’s largest city with Republican leadership.

Instead, many racial minorities participated in an “online protest,” posting on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtags #actsofresistance or #actsofleisure. The effort was intended to spotlight how their leisure activities and moments of joy are an act of resistance to white Christian nationalism and fascism, Powell said.

Protest attracted about 800, organizers say

The group of in-person demonstrators gathered in the park around noon, kicking the day off with speeches from representatives of various activist groups, such as the Justice Network of Tarrant County and El Movimiento, a youth-based group focused on protesting federal deportation orders across North Texas.

In between speeches, organizers gave attendees different action items to complete in that moment but also take home with them so they could feel empowered to continue. At one point, Powell instructed those gathered to call their state representatives and voice concerns about state and federal policies.

Demonstrators also marched through the streets of downtown at about 1 p.m. and again at about 3 p.m. Around noon, an on-site Fort Worth Police officer estimated that about 500 people were gathered in the crowd. That number grew as the group began to march through the streets, with organizers estimating more than 800 present.

Asher Chism, an organizer with the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter for 50501, said they were surprised with the turnout, as Fort Worth has historically struggled to organize large-scale protests. After many cities across the U.S. held marches two weeks ago, on April 5, the Saturday protest in Fort Worth was meant to show solidarity to residents who traveled to Dallas to participate earlier, Chism said.

“I’m hoping that everybody here can become active in their own lives,” Chism said. “Find something that they can do to help forward the movement, but also get other people they know involved.”

Auriyen Berongis traveled to Fort Worth from Dallas to advocate for diversity and inclusivity, particularly among youth. Berongis, 21, is a founding member of El Movimiento.

Sometimes parents discourage their children from getting involved in activism before they are old enough to vote because “they don’t want to introduce their kids to politics too early,” Berongis said.

“However, it’s not just about politics, it’s about their future,” she said.

Speaking to the crowd during Saturday’s protest, she criticized a bill recently passed in the Texas House that would create a $1 billion private school voucher-like program, arguing that the bill would leave public schools lacking funds for resources such as special education services or free lunch programs.

She encouraged both parents and their kids to get involved in school walkouts or speak at school board meetings about issues that are important to them.

“You’re a parent who cares about your child’s future, fight for it together with them,” Berongis told the crowd. “Allow your kids to challenge issues that affect them and provide support or guidance when they need it.”

Ball said she hopes people left Saturday’s protest feeling empowered. But she also hopes the demonstration puts more of a spotlight on Fort Worth and shows people in other areas of the state and the country that Fort Worthians do care and are willing to take a stand.

“Tarrant County, well, it’s the seed of Christian nationalism in Texas. It’s the last urban Republican stronghold in Texas, (but) there are a lot of blue dots here. We’re just always on the cusp,” Ball said. “I would like to take Fort Worth back.”

