Protesters in Dallas join nationwide demonstrations against Trump and Musk

North Texans joined others across the country on Saturday for a nationwide day of protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, chanting at passing cars and cheering for drivers who honked in support. This was one of more than 1,000 “Hands Off!” protests planned across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Robert Bing, 70, of Arlington said the protest shows a lot of people are scared about the country’s future.

"I'm worried that we are going to lose our democracy — that it's not just a notion, it's not hyperbole,” Bing said. “That it is a real possibility if we don't stand up and protest."

Miranda Suarez / KERA Robert Bing of Arlington attended a protest against President Donald Trump's policies at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025. "I'm here not because it impacts me directly. I am concerned about this democracy," he said.

Bing said he’s concerned about Trump’s executive orders challenging Congressional power , and Congress refusing to fight back.

The Dallas event was organized by protest groups 50501 and Indivisible Dallas , according to the event’s page . Nationwide, people showed up to oppose Trump and his adviser Elon Musk’s actions during Trump’s first months back in office — particularly the slashing of the federal workforce, the immigration crackdown and the targeting of transgender rights .

Trump says there are too many federal employees , and he has alleged that some of the workers he’s let go weren’t doing their jobs . He has characterized unlawful immigration as an “invasion,” promising to expel people who are in the U.S. without proper documentation as a national security measure. And his anti-trans measures are designed to protect women, according to one executive order .

Kate Franklin, 27, of Lewisville, took issue with Elon Musk – the richest man in the world – being so involved in the federal government. She held a sign that parodied the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag , which showed a snake winding up someone’s leg, ready to strike – with the words “Billionaires tread on all of us.”

Miranda Suarez / KERA Kate Franklin protested President Donald Trump at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Apr. 5, 2025. She said she's concerned about U.S. aggression towards allies like Canada.

“Whatever demographic, whatever political party, we have to stand up to that sort of thing,” Franklin said. “Our country isn't for sale, our democracy isn't for sale, and we are all being tread on.”

Logan Roy, 39, of East Dallas came to the protest in part because of the attacks on LGBTQ+ people, he said.

“It's scaring me, because there are people losing their rights, people who are more vulnerable than I am,” he said. “I am a cis male. No one's really coming after me.”

More Hands Off! protests were planned in Denton, Arlington, Granbury and other North Texas cities. Crowds in other major cities across the country numbered in the tens of thousands, The New York Times reported .

Some who oppose Trump have expressed frustration at Democrats , who they say have not been doing enough to counter the president’s agenda.

"I think it shouldn't take the people getting this mad in the streets for the Democrats to do something,” said Jennifer Zavala, 47, of Dallas. “You're our elected officials. Like, go out there and represent us. It's really simple, do your job."

Miranda Suarez / KERA The view from a car driving through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025, during an anti-Trump protest.

Coming to the protest did give Zavala some hope, she said, in what she called “a moral moment.”

Rev. Kyle Powell is an organizer with 50501 in Fort Worth. To him, this is not a response to Democrats not doing enough, he said.

“I think it's a response to all of our politicians not listening to us on both sides of the aisle, which is why this was such a nonpartisan issue for us,” Powell said. “To quote Cory Booker, it's not a left or right issue, it’s a right and wrong issue."

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org .