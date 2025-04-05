© 2025 KERA News
Protesters in Dallas join nationwide demonstrations against Trump and Musk

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published April 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM CDT
A photo of people from behind, holding up signs that say HANDS OFF! while cars drive through a city street, with tall buildings in the background. There is a large crowd of protesters across the street.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Protesters who gathered for a national day of protest against President Donald Trump chanted and cheered at cars driving through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025.

North Texans joined others across the country on Saturday for a nationwide day of protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, chanting at passing cars and cheering for drivers who honked in support. This was one of more than 1,000 “Hands Off!” protests planned across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Robert Bing, 70, of Arlington said the protest shows a lot of people are scared about the country’s future.

"I'm worried that we are going to lose our democracy — that it's not just a notion, it's not hyperbole,” Bing said. “That it is a real possibility if we don't stand up and protest."

A photo of a man with a graying beard, wearing sunglasses and smiling for the camera while sitting on an orange construction barrier. His sign reads "ORANGE LIES MATTER," a reference to President Donald Trump.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Robert Bing of Arlington attended a protest against President Donald Trump's policies at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025. "I'm here not because it impacts me directly. I am concerned about this democracy," he said.

Bing said he’s concerned about Trump’s executive orders challenging Congressional power, and Congress refusing to fight back.

The Dallas event was organized by protest groups 50501 and Indivisible Dallas, according to the event’s page. Nationwide, people showed up to oppose Trump and his adviser Elon Musk’s actions during Trump’s first months back in office — particularly the slashing of the federal workforce, the immigration crackdown and the targeting of transgender rights.

Trump says there are too many federal employees, and he has alleged that some of the workers he’s let go weren’t doing their jobs. He has characterized unlawful immigration as an “invasion,” promising to expel people who are in the U.S. without proper documentation as a national security measure. And his anti-trans measures are designed to protect women, according to one executive order.

Kate Franklin, 27, of Lewisville, took issue with Elon Musk – the richest man in the world – being so involved in the federal government. She held a sign that parodied the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, which showed a snake winding up someone’s leg, ready to strike – with the words “Billionaires tread on all of us.”

A photo of a young woman wearing a green t-shirt and green jacket, looking solemnly at the camera while holding a sign. The sign has a drawing of a snake crawling up someone's leg and biting them, with the text "BILLIONAIRES TREAD ON ALL OF US." Other protesters gather behind her, holding signs and an American flag.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Kate Franklin protested President Donald Trump at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Apr. 5, 2025. She said she's concerned about U.S. aggression towards allies like Canada.

“Whatever demographic, whatever political party, we have to stand up to that sort of thing,” Franklin said. “Our country isn't for sale, our democracy isn't for sale, and we are all being tread on.”

Logan Roy, 39, of East Dallas came to the protest in part because of the attacks on LGBTQ+ people, he said.

“It's scaring me, because there are people losing their rights, people who are more vulnerable than I am,” he said. “I am a cis male. No one's really coming after me.”

More Hands Off! protests were planned in Denton, Arlington, Granbury and other North Texas cities. Crowds in other major cities across the country numbered in the tens of thousands, The New York Times reported.

Some who oppose Trump have expressed frustration at Democrats, who they say have not been doing enough to counter the president’s agenda.

"I think it shouldn't take the people getting this mad in the streets for the Democrats to do something,” said Jennifer Zavala, 47, of Dallas. “You're our elected officials. Like, go out there and represent us. It's really simple, do your job."

A photo of dozens of people holding protest signs, standing in the grass along a roadside in downtown Dallas.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
The view from a car driving through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025, during an anti-Trump protest.

Coming to the protest did give Zavala some hope, she said, in what she called “a moral moment.”

Rev. Kyle Powell is an organizer with 50501 in Fort Worth. To him, this is not a response to Democrats not doing enough, he said.

“I think it's a response to all of our politicians not listening to us on both sides of the aisle, which is why this was such a nonpartisan issue for us,” Powell said. “To quote Cory Booker, it's not a left or right issue, it’s a right and wrong issue."

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org.

