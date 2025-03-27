© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas City Council votes to pay EMS trainer up to $100,000 over lifted training materials

KERA | By Nathan Collins
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
A yellow firefighter hat lays on a table ahead of a roundtable discussion at a Dallas fire station.
Keren Carrión
/
KERA News
A yellow firefighter hat lays on a table ahead of a roundtable discussion, led by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, on public safety and mental health programs, at Dallas Fire Station 27, on Feb. 23, 2022.

Dallas council members have voted to pay up to a $100,00 settlement to an EMS trainer that sued the city and Dallas Fire Rescue for alleged copyright violations.

There was no discussion about the settlement — which is not unusual with these types of city payouts — during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Jon Puryear, an EMS provider, sued the city last year over training materials for students looking to take certification tests to become first responders.

Puryear’s lawsuit against the city alleged that two Dallas Fire Rescue employees copied protected EMS training materials and distributed them on flash drives to students.

“A whistleblower in the class reported the infringement to Puryear and provided him with one of the drives,” the lawsuit’s original complaint alleged.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that one DFR employee gained access to the training materials with a limited license — the way Puryear had intended. But then the employee “circumvented [Puryear’s] security system to obtain unauthorized digital copies of the curriculum.”

After the materials were alleged copied, they were given to another DFR employee who was instructed to give the flash drives to students. The lawsuit does not detail how the employee got around security measures to copy the materials.

The flash drives contained videos from Puryear’s training curriculum — but not in their complete form.

“Notably the missing video from the 16-part series is the introductory video that contains the copyright warning and the instructions the video cannot be copied without permission.”

After being tipped off by the whistleblower, Puryear reported the issue to the EMS Academic Chair and Program Director.

“The students were told to return the flash drives because the flash drives had a virus,” the lawsuit alleges. “It is unknown how many of the flash drives were actually returned.”

Puryear’s lawsuit was one of three that the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to approve settlements for on Wednesday. The city could be on the hook to pay up to $212,000 for all three.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsGovernment AccountabilityCity of Dallas
Nathan Collins
Nathan Collins is the Dallas Accountability Reporter for KERA. Collins joined the station after receiving his master’s degree in Investigative Journalism from Arizona State University. Prior to becoming a journalist, he was a professional musician.
See stories by Nathan Collins
Related Content