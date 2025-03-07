Family of Farmers Branch man found dead after release from jail wants answers

The family of a missing man described as “the life of the party” is seeking answers after his body was found in a creek in Kaufman County not far from the jail where he was last seen.

When Rigoberto Badillo, 49, was booked into the Kaufman County Detention Center on Jan. 13 for a probation violation on a 2023 DWI charge, his family said they expected to see him at the end of his six-day sentence. What they didn’t expect was for him to be released just after midnight on Jan. 19, when temperatures were in the 20s.

After his release from jail, Badillo went missing. He wasn’t found until Sunday afternoon, when his own family discovered his body near the 1900 block of East Hwy 175, between the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Numo Manufacturing.

“A simple phone call to one of us to pick [him] up, this outcome wouldn't have been him being gone,” said Badillo’s wife , Juanita Badillo. "It would have been different. He would still be with us, and we wouldn't have to mourn his death. And my kids would still have their father.”

Cristina Garcia / Courtesy One of Rigoberto Badillo's sons looks at the creek where his father's body was found between the Kaufman County Detention Center and Numo Manufacturing.

She said her husband was likely disoriented when he was released from jail.

“It angers me because this is something that doesn't make no sense at all and doesn't make no sense of him losing his life or something that could have been prevented,” she said.

According to a police report, a Kaufman police corporal reported Badillo opening the back door of a squad car at approximately 1:30 a.m. In the report, the officer said Badillo “doesn't seem to be all there.” The report indicated he walked off to the nearby pet adoption center and was being monitored by cameras. He left his personal belongings – including his wallet and cell phone — in front of the jail.

KERA reached out to both the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department and Kaufman Police Department.

Kaufman Police Chief Les Edwards told KERA in a statement “the City of Kaufman Police Department continues to investigate the matter and are awaiting the findings and official identification from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.”

A cause of death is still under investigation.

Badillo’s family just wants to know what happened to him – and whether it could have been prevented.

“We want justice. I know a lot of people on social media were saying, you know, that they're not responsible for giving him a ride or making sure that he gets home safe,” said Juanita Badillo. "I know they're not, but they could have called a courtesy call.”

They’re also hoping there is a policy change so no other families will have to endure what they went through. The family is considering legal action.

Juanita Badillo said her family feels incomplete without her husband, who she married in 1992. Their oldest son , Eddie Badillo, celebrated his birthday with his dad every December; they were born just a day apart.

“This is going to be one of the first years that we will be separated for that,” Eddie Badillo said. "I'm not looking forward to that at all. He was my birthday buddy.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .