© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Extreme cold invades North Texas

KERA | By Domini Davis
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:28 AM CST
A building is illuminated as cold winter temperature moves into Dallas late Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
LM Otero
/
AP
A building is illuminated as cold winter temperature moves into Dallas late Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

The polar vortex has arrived in North Texas triggering an extreme cold warning from the National Weather Service. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Intermittent, light snow flurries will continue this morning but little to no accumulation is expected. Wind chills this morning will be as low as 12 degrees below zero.

Most North Texas school districts are opening as usual Wednesday.

Some districts are adjusting some after-school activities, so be sure to check your school district's plans.

According to the forecast, temperatures will remain below freezing for most of North Texas today, and strong north winds will make it feel a lot colder with wind chills near 10 to 26 degrees through the afternoon.

Resources
Tags
News severe weathercoldpolar vortex
Domini Davis
See stories by Domini Davis
Related Content