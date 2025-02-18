© 2025 KERA News
DART to replace aging buses with new 'near-zero emissions' models

KERA | By Olla Mokhtar
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:52 PM CST
A passenger sits inside a DART bus at a transit center in downtown Dallas.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA News
DART's new buses is part of their DART Transform program, aimed at modernizing their buses, rail network, bus stops and more.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is replacing some of the oldest buses in its fleet with new low-emission units.

The agency on Tuesday announced it will roll out 476 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses next spring, just ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Many of DART’s current buses and trains are nearing the end of their useable lives, according to the more-than-40-year-old agency.

The CNG buses are from GILLIG, a heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer. DART purchased them using $103 million in federal grant funds.

Dee Leggett, DART executive vice president and chief development officer, said in a statement the upgrade represents a safer, cleaner and more modern transit for North Texas.

“Working with GILLIG allows us to provide a superior experience for our riders while advancing our sustainability goals,” he said. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for mobility in the region.”

The new buses are part of the larger DART Transform initiative to modernize the agency’s system.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org.

