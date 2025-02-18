Local elections are in May — Here's who's running in McKinney

McKinney voters have three city council seats and a mayoral race on their ballots in May. Four McKinney ISD school board seats also are on the ballot.

Here’s who’s running to represent the city of McKinney and McKinney ISD. Early voting is scheduled for April 22 through April 29. Election day is May 3.

City of McKinney

Mayor

George Fuller, the incumbent, is term limited and ineligible to run after a proposed charter amendment to extend term limits failed to pass in November. Four candidates are running to replace Fuller.

Bill Cox, a former McKinney city council member, is running. Scott Sanford, a former Texas House Representative is also running. A McKinney ophthalmologist, Mahdi Rostaminzadeh, also known as Matt Rostami, and local attorney Taylor Willingham, have also filed to run.

Bill Cox

Cox, a principal at a local real estate firm, served as the at-large city council member and mayor pro tem. His campaign website lists endorsements from several current city council members, including Justin Beller and Gere Feltus, who are both running for reelection. He’s also a member of the Collin College Foundation board of directors and was co-chair of the McKinney Bond election.

If elected, Cox says on his website that he would support smart corporate growth, preserving city charm and lowering property taxes.

“As a third-generation McKinney resident, Bill understands the importance of honoring the city's heritage while planning for its future,” he said on his website.

Cox is the chair of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which has helped move forward the McKinney airport expansion. The commission approved the site plan for the expansion in January after the city council passed a resolution expressing its support of the plan.

McKinney voters struck down $200 million in bond funds for expanding the city’s regional airport for commercial use in 2023. But the city is still moving forward with the project, which could start construction in May.

Bridgette Wallis, who runs the McKinney Citizen to Citizen Blog, said the council is ignoring the will of the voters. She said that’s a pattern regarding the airport. The council approved the funding to buy the 190 acres of land for the expansion in 2018 after voters rejected a bond to fund the purchase in 2015.

“This is extra depressing, because this is two bond elections now that have failed, and they went around and still did it anyway,” Wallis said.

Scott Sanford

Sanford was elected to the Texas House from 2013 to 2023, where he served on several committees, including the public education committee and ways and means. Sanford, the executive pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, wrote the House version of the “Pastor Protection Act,” which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in 2015. The law allows pastors and other religious organizations to refuse to perform marriages that violate their beliefs and not face lawsuits, including same-sex marriages.

The former state representative said on his website he would increase transparency and accessibility if elected.

“Citizens deserve leadership that proactively communicates and listens,” Sanford said on his website.

He also said he would prioritize public safety, including retaining and recruiting first responders.

Taylor Willingham

Willingham is an estate planning attorney who moved to McKinney from Utah. He lists concerns about inflation, social services, the impacts of AI and a shrinking workforce as his reasons for running for mayor.

Willingham lists several solutions to the challenges he says McKinney faces, including diversifying the city’s economy and using technology to reduce waste and expand services.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient McKinney that thrives in the face of change,” he said.

Matt Rostami

Rostami lists his occupation as eye surgeon on his application for a place on the ballot. He previously ran for the state board of education and challenged Texas state senator Angela Paxton in the 2022 GOP primary.

In a video posted to Facebook, Rostami said he is running on a platform of “no growth, no progress, lower taxes.”

“They want to bring things like an airport, bring fancy stadiums, bring businesses, bring all the stuff,” he said. “That sounds good on paper, but the property values go up, which means your property taxes go up.”

McKinney has also approved other major development projects in addition to the airport expansion, including an amphitheater that can hold up to 20,000 people and a 35-acre water park. Both projects are expected to break ground this year.

District 1

Justin Beller is running for reelection unopposed.

“I have worked to be accessible and approachable during my time on council, and I would like to continue to serve and to be an advocate for our community for another four years,” Beller said on his website.

The city council member regularly hosts office hours where he meets with residents ahead of city council meetings to discuss issues, according to his Facebook page.

District 3

Geré Feltus, who currently holds the seat, will face Tammy Warren in her reelection bid.

Geré Feltus

Feltus, the CEO of a nonprofit health clinic in Lewisville, is the current mayor pro tem. She lists public safety, balancing the city’s tax base and housing availability as priorities for a second term on her campaign website.

Feltus posted her reelection campaign announcement on Facebook, where she outlined her efforts to lower property taxes and increase homestead exemptions for senior homeowners. She also pointed to her work on preserving McKinney’s historic downtown and developing workforce housing.

“As a growing and evolving city, McKinney needs experienced, knowledgeable, and principled leadership to navigate the path forward,” Feltus said in her Facebook post. “I remain committed to being a voice for our community, advocating for responsible growth, innovative solutions, and the preservation of our unique character and quality of life.”

Tammy Warren

Warren, who works as an executive assistant according to her website, is a member of the McKinney 2024 Bond Committee and the city’s 2024 Charter Review Committee. She also received the Texas Conservative Leadership award in 2024.

Warren lists supporting first responders, addressing road concerns, expanding the city’s commercial tax bas and housing as things she’d prioritize if elected.

“I want to focus on affordable single-family homes so we can keep McKinney's charm, and new generations of families can raise their children here like I was able to do,” she said on her website.

At Large 1

Charlie Phillips currently holds this seat but is term limited. Four candidates have filed to run to replace Phillips.

Jim Garrison, who challenged Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale in the 2024 Republican primary, filed for a place on the ballot. Ernest Lynch, a retired healthcare CEO, is also running. Taha Ansari and Derrick Tarver have also filed to run for the seat.

Ernest Lynch

Lynch was the CEO of Medical City McKinney until he retired last year. He was also a board member of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and McKinney Chamber of Commerce according to his campaign website.

Lynch lists economic growth, transparency, public safety and lower taxes as issues he’d prioritize on his campaign website. He said his experience on the McKinney Economic Development Corporation would be an asset to the city council.

“By prioritizing smart investments and public-private partnerships, Ernest aims to expand the tax base while reducing the financial strain on homeowners, ensuring McKinney’s long-term fiscal health and prosperity,” Lynch said on his website.

Jim Garrison

Garrison lists his occupation as producer on his application for a place on the ballot. His Facebook page for his campaign for county commissioner lists experience as a city council member and economic development board member.

During his run for county commissioner, Garrison told Community Impact the county needs to address growth and election integrity issues.

“The Commissioners Court is aware of the issues and is deliberately "slow walking" any resolution to the problems,” he said. “Resolution needs to be a priority!”

Taha Ansari

Ansari lists his occupation as physician on his application for a place on the ballot.

Derrick Tarver

Tarver lists his occupation as learning and development on his application for a place on the ballot.

McKinney ISD

Place 1

Larry Jagours, who currently holds the seat, is running for reelection unopposed.

He is a retired Methodist minister and McKinney High School alumni according to his MISD trustee bio. He announced his intent to run for another term on his Facebook page.

“Throughout my time on the board, I’ve worked hard to prioritize education, transparency, and the growth of our community,” Jagours said. “As we look to the future, I’m committed to continuing to serve and fight for our children, teachers, and families.”

Place 2

Kenneth Ussery and Deborah Klosky are running for this seat. Phillip Hassler, who currently holds the seat, was appointed in February 2020 to replace Ussery after he stepped down from the board due to moving outside of the seat’s district according to Community Impact.

Ussery lists his occupation as Realtor on his application for a place on the ballot.

Klosh lists her occupation as CPA on her application for a place on the ballot.

Place 3

Chad Green, the incumbent, will face Corey Homer in his reelection bid.

Chad Green

Green lists his occupation as consulting on his application for a place on the ballot.

Green proposed a motion in August to “support our young ladies and not allow boys, that’s young men that have DNA that is boy DNA, not be allowed in the locker rooms or on a sports team competing against young ladies” according to a statement from the district. The district said Green’s motion was unnecessary because the protections were already in place.

“McKinney ISD does not allow students to enter locker rooms or restrooms that do not align with a student’s biological sex at or near the time of birth,” the district said. “The concern raised is not an issue within McKinney ISD. “

Voting on the motion would have violated the state’s open meetings act according to the district’s release.

The school board trustees voted to censure Green in 2022. The resolution to censure Green violated MISD board policies and Texas law against political advertising when he displayed McKinney First banners and brochures at a school event. McKinney First is a conservative political action committee according to its website.

Corey Homer

Homer lists his occupation as real estate agent on his application for a place on the ballot. His campaign website includes an endorsement from state board of education member Pam Little. Green ran against Little in the Republican primary in 2024.

Homer worked at McKinney ISD until 2022, where he managed athletic coaches and facilities according to his campaign website. If elected, Homer said he would focus on student success.

“While I have strong convictions rooted in my work experience and my role as a parent, I am not driven by any one political agenda, but by practical common-sense solutions,” he said on his website.

Place 7

Harvey Oaxaca is running for another term unopposed. He worked in campus administration for McKinney ISD for 23 years according to his MISD bio.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

