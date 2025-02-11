Alaska Airlines will no longer fly out of Dallas Love Field

Alaska Airlines is discontinuing service at Dallas Love Field.

The Seattle-based airline confirmed in a statement sent to KERA Tuesday that it plans to cease operations at Dallas’ city-owned airport on May 14.

“Moving forward, we will consolidate our operations at Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport,” the statement said. “DFW is centrally located with easy access to all points across the Dallas Metroplex and allows our guests to connect beyond Dallas to cities in the Midwest and along the East Coast with our codeshare partner American Airlines.”

The decision comes after the airline fought for years to keep operating at Love Field, according to The Dallas Morning News. The airline currently operates two gates out of the airport, which it also leases to Delta Airlines.

Alaska Airlines began flying out of Love Field in 2017 after it acquired Virgin America, which had been operating from the airport since 2014. At the time of the merger, Alaska offered service to Portland, Oregon; San Jose and San Diego, California; and Seattle.

Currently, Alaska offers five roundtrip flights each week between Love Field and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The airline said any flights booked from Love Field after May 14 will be redirected to DFW airport.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .