What drivers need to know to keep their cars going in the cold

Here in Texas, we don’t see a lot of below-freezing temperatures. When they do roll in, we hustle to winterize our homes, but one thing that may get overlooked is our cars.

In cold weather, our car fluids can freeze, our car batteries can die and roads can get slippery.

"Basic car maintenance is really key in colder weather," Andrew West, an adviser at Tech One Automotive, said. " Basic upkeep of the vehicle that folks should be following no matter what the weather is, whether it's cold or hot."

West recommends making sure your car is up to date with all its required maintenance before hitting the road. That means:

Replacing windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture

Checking for adequate tire pressure and replacing tires with low tread

Making sure windshield wipers and lights are working

Checking the engine's coolant or adding antifreeze to prevent the engine from freezing



Temperature swings throughout the day can cause battery degradation. West says the easiest way to prevent this is by parking your car in a garage. If that's not possible, give yourself some extra time in the morning in case you need a jumpstart.

Once on the roads, the City of Austin suggests avoiding bridges and overpasses if they're icy. Approach intersections with caution and always treat dark traffic signals as an all-way stop.

The city also recommends keeping an emergency kit with the following items in your vehicle:

jumper cables

flares or reflective triangle

ice scraper

cellphone charger

cat litter or sand for better tire traction.



West would add a bottle of water and a blanket in case you get stuck somewhere.

In general, he says, be careful – there may be new drivers out there or those who haven't driven in inclement weather.

"We just have to take care of each other and pay attention to what we're doing," he said. "If conditions warrant staying home, then stay home and work from home if possible."

