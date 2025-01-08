North Texas church leader serving at multiple churches has previous child sexual assault conviction

A North Texas church leader is a lifetime registered sex offender after serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, court records show.

Chuck Adair in 1995 faced charges of child sexual assault and harboring a runaway child and served 10 years at a Texas prison, according to court records.

Adair, 64, serves as a preaching minister at Grace Place Church of Christ in Duncanville and works for the prison ministry at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. Both churches have posted on social media in the past acknowledging Adair’s prior time in prison, but don’t specify his charges.

Grace Place said in an email they are aware of Adair's previous record and status as a registered sex offender.

"Mr. Adair has no legal restrictions preventing him from any of the activities which occur at either Grace Place Properties or the Grace Place Church," the church said. "Both the Grace Place Church and Grace Place Properties families believe in these principles and are active in forgiving and encouraging those who seek restoration."

Watermark Community Church elders said in a statement they are aware of Adair's previous conviction and does not work with any minors at the church.

"Mr. Adair’s past has disqualified him from ministering to minors, but it has not disqualified him from the grace of God or participation in the body of Christ through service to other adults — including through our recovery and prison ministries," the elders said.

KERA has reached out to Adair for a comment.

Adair told The Dallas Morning News in 2012 he realized he crossed legal and moral boundaries in the past.

While working for a church in Oklahoma in 1992, Adair told The News he had a “brief affair” with a girl who was a high school senior in his youth group.

“I can’t justify it,” Adair told The News, “because it is inappropriate at every level.”

Adair met the victim at Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland later that year, according to The News. She was 13 years old and Adair told his wife at the time he was counseling her. In December 1994, The News said Adair resigned to avoid being fired for his relationship with the victim after the church community began questioning their relationship.

Adair told The News they “decided to run” when the victim’s parents discovered they were still in a relationship in 1995. That landed Adair in America’s Most Wanted list before he was arrested 11 days later, The News reported. He was later convicted and served 10 years in prison, according to court records.

While in prison, The News said Adair, 38 at the time, married his victim the day after her 18th birthday. She filed for divorce two years later.

Adair returned to Dallas in 2005 while on parole and joined Skillman Church of Christ.

