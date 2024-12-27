The price of community: student housing costs rise at Texas Christian University

Ahmed Al-Ghazali is planning his escape.

Al-Ghazali, along with his three roommates, fill up the 2-person Waits Hall dorm to uncomfortable levels. So, they used their minds and found a solution —how much it would cost to live somewhere else.

Al-Ghazali said he wonders if dorms are worth the price.

“Compared to a regular apartment or any regular facility, the disparity between what dorms cost and an actual apartment in the real world doesn’t add up at all,” he said.

The student housing experience is tied to the community at Texas Christian University. But as costs rise, that connection seems to be fading.

TCU’s tuition is increasing by 3% for the 2025-2026 school year . And enrollment has increased by almost 3,000 students since 2014.

The university is building more housing to accommodate the new student population. Craig Allen, the executive director of housing and fraternity and sorority life at TCU, said the new dorms will provide 292 additional beds, primarily for first-year students, and are scheduled to open in Jan. 2025.

Allen said housing prices at TCU are reflective of current market trends for the neighborhoods near campus and peer institutions.

“We don’t want to be as expensive as the area around us,” Allen said. “We want to offer a great experience at an affordable price.”

But Al-Ghazali said monetary pressures on students are making them look elsewhere.

Al-Ghazali’s and his roommates found a one-bedroom in a building walking distance from campus that would cost around $1,200 a month. And that comes with a kitchen, their own bathroom, and space.

Dorms at TCU start at $4,550 per person for a double-occupancy room each semester. And first-year students who live on-campus are required to have the unlimited meal plan, which costs $3,150 per semester.

Al-Ghazali said he likes the dorm community and would pay the price he’s currently paying for a 2-person unit. But he said it doesn’t make sense to pay the same amount for a 4-person unit.

“Housing prices are pretty outrageous,” Al-Ghazali said. “That’s why a lot of people end up moving to apartments further away from campus.”

Community Living

Allen said that on-campus living fosters a profound sense of belonging, not just academic success.

“When you calculate dollars and cents, you have to understand what you’re actually buying and what that money gets you,” Allen said.

The Princeton Review ranked TCU highly in several categories for 2024, including the ninth-best college dorms and number six for happiest students. Al-Ghazali said he appreciates his time in the dorms despite the cramped space.

“The communities and all the relationships I built by being in a dorm is something that I really do value,” he said. “But in regard to prices, there’s no way it’s worth it.”

Al-Ghazali said he and his three roommates pay the same rate for their housing as their peers who share the same sized dorm with only one other roommate. He doesn’t have his own desk to study at — there’s only space for two in the room. Al-Ghazali also has to share his closet and use a communal bathroom with the other men on his floor.

He said the lack of personal space and amenities weighs on him.

“It just doesn’t add up,” Al-Ghazali said.

Allen said TCU’s dorm costs are currently middle of the pack compared to its peers. Baylor University charges between $4,025 and $4,860 per semester for a double room depending on the residence hall and type of bathroom. Dorm rates for a double bedroom at Southern Methodist University is $5,907 a semester.

Allen said the housing department considers the housing markets of both TCU and Fort Worth when setting dorm prices. He said the off-campus market will have to compete with TCU as it builds more dorms, lowering costs for students off-campus.

“Some of the rates that students pay to live down the street on University Ave,” Allen said. “It's mind blowing to me.”

He said TCU recognizes that affordability is a concern for students. Allen said the university is committed to offsetting increasing costs through expanded financial aid programs for those who need it.

“We’re dedicated to supporting our students,” Allen said.

TCU is increasing need-based financial aid by 3% to match the tuition increase.

Al-Ghazali said affordability is still a concern. He said he has a friend who’s struggling to afford TCU.

“I have a friend who’s working three to four side jobs just to make it, and they’ve had to do a lot more work just because of how expensive it is,” Al-Ghazali said.

Allen said that living on-campus is more than where to sleep, but a valuable lifestyle to buy into.

“What’s that experience worth?” Allen said. ”Is it worth $500 a month? $50 a month? It’s worth different amounts to different people, but it’s worth something. Sometimes people simply look at the dollars, and they don't realize what you bought for that.”

Southern Methodist University journalism students and KERA are collaborating on a series of stories that explore challenges college students are facing in finding affordable housing while universities scramble for more living spaces to meet the diverse needs of growing enrollments.