Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tackles public safety, praises sports in State of City address

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he wants to create the city’s first comprehensive public safety plan. That policy could guide the city’s decisions around public safety for the next decade. Johnson announced the roll out during his sixth State of the City Address on Thursday.

Johnson said Dallas voters sent a clear message during the last local election. That includes passing two controversial charter amendments that have significantly altered how local government operates.

“I assure you, that as your mayor, I hear you and I understand what is important to you,” Johnson said during his address. “I promise you, I will continue to champion accountability and put public safety first.”

Those amendments have sent City Hall on a path to figure out how to shield itself from the potential for a barrage of litigation, while trying to meet new police hiring mandates.

The city has seen a reduction in violent crime over the past four years, according to Johnson. But the new voter-led policies and the resignation of former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia marks an unclear future for the city’s public safety trends.

“To that end, were going to initiate a process in the coming months to develop Dallas’ first ever comprehensive public safety policy,” Johnson said. “This process is going to be led by Council Member Cara Mendelsohn…working along side our new police chief.”

Mendelsohn represents District 12 and chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee. She has been an outspoken advocate for the police department, safety funding and remedying the city’s grossly underfunded police and fire pension system.

He was absent during a campaign to oppose the measures before election day. The campaign was run by a coalition of former and current elected officials.

Johnson did coauthor an opinion piece published in The Dallas Morning News that urged voters to not only vote against the controversial items but the entire slate of charter amendments. But the level of his involvement in the official campaign was noted by residents, media and pundits alike.

“There’s a long tradition in Dallas politics that when the city is in needs, the mayor steps forward and leads the way,” The News’ editorial board wrote in November. “But when Dallas needed him most during this last election, Mayor Eric Johnson let his city down.”

Some have speculated about Johnson’s possible higher political aspirations now that President elect Donald Trump will start a new administration. Johnson, who served for years as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature, switched to the GOP last year — just months after being reelected for a second mayoral term.

Public safety was the foundation of Johnson’s address, but he also praised Dallas voters for approving over $300 million in bond funds to be used on the city’s park system — and spoke about the city’s array of professional sports teams.

“Right now, Dallas is at the forefront of women’s sports in particular,” Johnson said. “This year marked the launch of Dallas Trinity FC, our first professional women’s soccer team, now playing at the Cotton Bowl.”

In addition, the WNBA’s Dallas Wings will be relocating their games to downtown at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

And in 2026, the city will be one of 11 cities across the country to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. City officials are close to solidifying a deal to make the convention center FIFA’s “International Broadcast Center” for the entire World Cup.

Johnson ended his address by telling those listening at City Hall that “it’s now time to get back to work…and ensuring that Dallas remains a city of genuine opportunity for everyone.”

The pledge to ensure Dallas remains a city that caters to everyone comes off the heel’s of Johnson’s recent comments around Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

Johnson has said the city will help with those plans. In a recent interview with FOX, Johnson said migrants are “a strain on our resources.”

When asked if Johnson would “deport them,” he responded with this:

“Of course we support that, of course we would stand by President Trump in an effort to get rid of people in our country illegally who have violent criminal records or who commit violent criminal acts here," Johnson told the host.

The city faces several uphill battles. From funding the pension system, to following new charter amendments, city officials have much on the horizon.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org.

