Annual Thanksgiving dinner for Dallas' homeless community offers a sense of family

More than 500 people experiencing homelessness got to enjoy a holiday meal Wednesday at OurCalling’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Gospel music could be heard from the parking lot outside the faith-based organization’s downtown Dallas facility. Inside, 200 volunteers were busy carrying plates as conversations and the breaking of bread took place at dozens of tables.

Alf, who preferred to be called only by his first name, was one of the attendees. He said the dinner marked the start of a new time in his life for him. Last year, his parents died, and he struggled with homelessness, but he said he’s feeling hopeful these days.

“I'm thankful for life,” he said. “I'm thankful for the food I just had and I'm thankful for my new apartment I'm about to receive next week. So, I'm grateful for everything. It's a much better year than it was last year.”

He said OurCalling has helped him in his journey to find a home. He comes here most days for support as well as for things such as washing his laundry or for clothes and shoes.

Program coordinator Ed Johnson said that while OurCalling provides support every day, the Thanksgiving dinner gives a sense of family to those who have lost contact with their own.

“They're not able to call their families for whatever reason,” Johnson said. “They don't know who their family is. And so we are able to be that surrogate family for them during this time when it's hard for a lot of them to get through the holidays.”

OurCalling spokesperson Ali Hendrickson said that they are also using the holiday to get the word out about their need for coats and blankets.

“Since we know that the weather is going to start dropping fairly quickly today, we're ramping up and getting as many coats as we can so we can give them out to our friends,” she said.

Our Calling is accepting new and gently used clothing items Monday through Saturday at their downtown facility.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .