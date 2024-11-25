Two teens dead after shooting at Arlington Airbnb-style rental near entertainment district

Two teens died after a shooting at an Airbnb-style rental near the entertainment district Saturday night, according to a news release from Arlington police.

Officers found 18-year-old Alexis Johniyah Tyler and a 19-year-old man unresponsive in the living room of an apartment around 10:22 p.m., according to the release. The man has not yet been identified.

The man was pronounced dead at the apartment in the 600 block of Slaughter Street and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots then saw a group running from the area and flee in a vehicle, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

Investigators are still searching the area for surveillance footage, evidence and more witnesses, according to the news release. Detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

It doesn’t seem that anything was stolen from either victim and detectives learned that neither of them lived in the apartment. Police said in the release that the man rented the apartment for the weekend through a short-term rental site.

Investigators are asking anybody with information to contact Detective Dixon at 817-459-5579 or offer tips anonymously at 817-469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity after next-of-kin has been notified.