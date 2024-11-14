A new charter school wants to open in Ferris – with the city’s help

In an unusual partnership, the City of Ferris plans to help operate a proposed new charter school.

Leaders at Heart Academy calls itself a “public municipal charter school.”

Ferris — about 20 miles south of downtown Dallas — intends to provide existing city services for the fledgling school, said City Manager Brooks Williams, saving the school money so Leaders at Heart Academy can focus on innovative academics.

“The school doesn’t have to go out and get a finance department. The school doesn’t have to go out and get an IT department,” Williams told KERA. “They don’t have to have maintenance and operations. They get the benefit of shared services and they’re able to drive educational dollars into the classroom.”

Retired Ferris ISD administrator T.J. Knight will serve as superintendent for the new charter academy. He said some innovations will include a dual language program - where all students will learn in English and Spanish -- certifications for high- demand industries, and college courses in high school.

“The thing that I love about this is that it is still serving the community that I've served for 18 years,” he said. “And so it's allowing me to keep serving and launching something that's completely new.”

Knight said thanks to city-service cost saving, the charter will have the funds to attract good teachers with salaries exceeding $70,000. They’ll also work a 4-day school week.

Knight added the school plans to open in the fall of 2026 with grades K-3, expecting 18-20 students per grade. Each year after that he said Leaders at Heart Academy will add another grade.

The school first needs to have its charter authorized by the Texas Education Agency.

Brooks said the academy must submit its application by December and should know by next June if it's been approved.

