© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas brings in consultant to study economic impact of high speed rail project

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
A Shinkansen bullet train on the tracks of a station
Shutterstock
A proposed bullet train would make the trip from Dallas to Houston in about 90 minutes.

Dallas city leaders are moving forward with an economic impact analysis of a proposed high speed rail line to Houston.

City council members on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a more than half-million dollar contract with The Boston Consultant Group to conduct the study.

City leaders have been in discussions with regional and federal officials about the high speed rail project, which would include a station in Dallas. The project had been stalled for years, but has picked up steam since Amtrak announced a partnership with Texas Central last year.

The bullet train would travel to Houston in just about 90 minutes. A separate high speed rail project would connect Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth.

A study by the North Central Texas Council of Governments looking at the Fort Worth to Dallas line recently got a boost in funding. Regional leaders are also calling for Texas lawmakers to form a statewide high speed rail authority.

Last month, federal officials at Amtrak received a nearly $64 million grant to continue planning the Dallas to Houston line.

Amtrak officials have said that the project could cost up as much as $30 billion.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsTransportation & Aviationhigh-speed railbullet trainCity of DallasHoustonDallas City Council
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
Related Content