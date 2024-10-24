Dallas brings in consultant to study economic impact of high speed rail project

Dallas city leaders are moving forward with an economic impact analysis of a proposed high speed rail line to Houston.

City council members on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a more than half-million dollar contract with The Boston Consultant Group to conduct the study.

City leaders have been in discussions with regional and federal officials about the high speed rail project, which would include a station in Dallas. The project had been stalled for years, but has picked up steam since Amtrak announced a partnership with Texas Central last year.

The bullet train would travel to Houston in just about 90 minutes. A separate high speed rail project would connect Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth.

A study by the North Central Texas Council of Governments looking at the Fort Worth to Dallas line recently got a boost in funding. Regional leaders are also calling for Texas lawmakers to form a statewide high speed rail authority.

Last month, federal officials at Amtrak received a nearly $64 million grant to continue planning the Dallas to Houston line.

Amtrak officials have said that the project could cost up as much as $30 billion.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .