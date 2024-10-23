Either way, outcome of Texas HD 70 race may signal political shift in Collin County

One of the few competitive races in North Texas is playing out in Collin County —traditionally a Republican stronghold.

Democrat Mihaela Plesa Texas is the incumbent in Texas House District 70. But Governor Greg Abbott says Republican Steve Kinard can flip it. And since neither candidate can rely solely on their base for a win, they’ll have to approach their campaigns differently.

Plesa and Kinard have been courting voters everywhere they can. Kinard went to a candidate forum at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

Plesa went to a Halloween fundraiser last week for local Democratic candidates. People decked out in spooky costumes gathered on a patio lit with string lights and jack-o-lanterns to hear from Democratic candidates.

Halloween is known for being scary. But Plesa told the crowd she’s not afraid — even though the Republicans have listed her district as a target this election.

“I said bring it, Greg Abbott, because we are not scared of you,” she said.

Plesa was elected two years ago. She said things are different this campaign. Plesa has name recognition and a legislative record.

She was the first Democrat elected to the statehouse from Collin County in decades when she won. But the race was close. It was decided by about 850 votes.

Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said it’s not an accident the seat is competitive. Republicans shifted boundaries during redistricting to protect nearby Republican incumbents. Jillson said that leaves a few seats like House District 70 up for grabs.

It’s different campaigning in an area that’s more purple than solid red or blue. Jillson said it’s a balancing act.

“You've got to be much more thoughtful, much more careful about what you what you say and where you go,” he said.

Appealing to independent voters alone isn’t enough. The candidates still need to attract to their party’s base. For Kinard, that’s people at the Prestonwood Baptist Church forum like Darlene Workman.

“He’s conservative, he understands what faith, family and freedom are all about,” Workman said about Kinard.

The candidate forum was nonpartisan —Democrats and Republicans were invited. But most of the candidates present were conservative. The voters flocked to their tables before the forum.

Kinard’s table has red mini-footballs and Hershey’s Kisses to pass out to the kids and brochures for the adults.

Kinard is a local businessman. He lives in Richardson with his wife and three children.

“I’m an entrepreneur and father first,” Kinard said. “Those are the discussions I have at doors. I don’t lead with, I’m the Republican guy.”

He said he’s campaigning on things important to the community like crime and education. Kinard said those issues shouldn’t be partisan.

But he has taken stances that are popular among Republicans. Kinard said at the Prestonwood forum that he supports the state’s abortion ban. He also supports what Abbott refers to as school choice.

“That’s what I’m fighting for, school choice is putting the control back at the community level,” Kinard said.

Abbott’s education plan would’ve allowed parents to use state funding for private school tuition. But it failed to pass last legislative session.

Plesa voted against Abbott’s plan. She said school vouchers would derail public school funding. Plesa told supporters at the Halloween fundraiser that the state already doesn’t spend enough on education.

“We have seen what defunding our public schools looks like, and it is on the horizon,” she said. “And that is why I’m such a fierce advocate for our public schools.”

Plesa also urged the crowd to hit the streets to campaign for her and other Democrats on the ballot. Democrats in Collin County have been suggesting Plesa’s recent — and very narrow victory — may signal that the area is becoming more purple. Their hope is that other districts will soon follow.

Jillson said the state’s demographics are changing. He said that can open the door for Democrats in previously solid red districts —but it will be a while before the entire state flips blue.

“That happens to a few seats in each election cycle, so it takes a while for those to accumulate into a Democratic threat to the majority in the Texas legislature,” he said.

Kinard said he expects voters in the suburban district will make a U-turn back to the Republican Party. But Plesa said her bipartisan record in the legislature will pull voters in her direction.

Early voting ends next week. And the result from election day could signal a political shift for Collin County — something both parties hope will be in their favor.



